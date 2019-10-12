south charleston — Last week’s bye week proved to be beneficial for South Charleston’s football team.
“We were able to get healthy,” said South Charleston coach Donnie Mays. “That was the key. We had an extra week to get healthy and had a lot of guys step up today.”
South Charleston scored on four of its first six possessions and never looked back as it steamrolled visiting Woodrow Wilson 55-0 on Friday night in the Black Eagles’ homecoming game.
“This win was big,” said freshman quarterback Trey Dunn. “It was huge for our confidence and hopefully we can get some more wins for the rest of the season.”
Dunn exhibited some confidence early as he went 2-for-2 on the opening drive and capped the six-play, 92-yard drive with a 25-yard scamper to put SC on the board first.
Dunn, who finished the game 9-of-13 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, started off the game connecting on his first eight passes for the Black Eagles (2-4).
“The coaches and players around me have helped me progress every game,” Dunn said. “I couldn’t do it without them especially the offensive line who protect me.”
“When we can get an early lead like tonight, we are able to open up the playbook. They were forced to play our game and we were in control.”
After a Demetrius Turner 3-yard run — giving the Black Eagles a 14-0 lead on the second possession of the game — and punts by both teams, Woodrow (1-5) had its best opportunity of the night to score when it received the ball on the SC 18-yard line after a 13-yard punt. But it was pushed back to the SC 39-yard line and forced to punt.
On the ensuing play, Dunn connected on a 98-yard screen pass to Samahji Simon, who raced down the left sideline and outran multiple defenders for the score. At the half, SC led 34-0 after freshman running back Mondrell Dean scored on a 50-yard run and Jayden Sullivan returned an interception 41 yards for a score.
SC outgained Beckley 318-14 in total yards for the half and 476-31 for the game.
“In our last game, we put up 50 points (against Huntington),” Mays said. “Our kids are starting to get a little confidence. That’s good when you are a young football team. If we continue to do things like that then I think the sky’s the limit for this group. They are a really talented group.”
SC added scores in the second half on a 3-yard run by Dean, a Quay Sutton 79-yard pass from Dunn and a Hunter Withrow 6-yard run.
The Flying Eagles, who have been outscored 96-8 in their last two games, were led by 28 rushing yards from Lamont Lee.