Woodrow set for unique state swim meet

The state swim meet, like many other postseason high school events in West Virginia, will have a completely new look. But it sure beats the alternative.
"Even though it's cut down from a two-day event to one day, only one race, timed finals, at least they get to have it," Woodrow Wilson coach Robin Feldhake said.
The meet will be held Tuesday at the Mylan Aquatic Center in Morgantown. The boys will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the girls at 3 p.m.
The Flying Eagles qualified four girls and one boy out of regionals on April 10.
Savannah Hughes qualified in the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle. The senior is a four-year state qualifier. Eden Honaker is in at 100 butterfly.
Those two will join Gillian Breeden and Ashlee Mainella on the 400 freestyle relay team. They will also compete in the 200 medley relay: Hughes in the breaststroke, Honaker butterfly, Breeden backstroke and Mainella freestyle.
Jillian Weatherford is an alternate for the relay teams.
"This is (Hughes') last swim meet. It's been a hard season, a short season and she's looking to do her best," Feldhake said. "They are doing their favorite stroke in the medley relay, so that's exciting. And then they do the 400 free relay at the end. It's a stroke for each of them doing a hundred yards and they are just going to put it all out there. All of those girls have good endurance. Each one of them will swim two laps in just a little over a minute."
Corbin Peters is the lone Woodrow boy to qualify. He will compete in the 200 medley and 500 freestyle.
With the boys and girls meets being separated, it presents an unusual day for Peters.
"The girls have always counted for him and they can't be on the deck," Feldhake said. "There's a boy from PikeView (Griffin Biggs) who qualified and he asked him if he would count for him. So that's kind of cool, how the teams have come together."
Feldhake said the team had a productive week of practice last week.
"They've been working on starts and turns and sprints and kicks, just trying to keep their bodies strong," she said.
Tuesday's meet will be livestreamed, with play-by-play and a color analyst calling the action on four cameras. There will also be underwater cameras.
Visit www.swimwv.com for more information.
