Woodrow set for MSAC farewell tour

Woodrow Wilson will be kicking off its 100th season of football later this month. By the time a new century begins a year from now, one chapter in Flying Eagles athletics will have drawn to a close.
The 2019-20 academic year will be the last for Woodrow Wilson as a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference. The school entered the league in 2005, along with fellow local Class AAA schools Greenbrier East and Princeton. Those two have since left the conference.
Ahead of the Flying Eagles' swan song, the MSAC held its first-ever football media day Thursday in South Charleston. The head coaches of all 11 conference teams were there, joined by MSAC commissioner Jim Hamric.
The preseason coaches poll was released and Woodrow Wilson was picked ninth with 35 points, ahead of Riverside (28) and St. Albans (15).
Spring Valley, which lost the last three Class AAA state title games to Martinsburg, received eight first-place votes and was first with 116 points. Second-place Huntington got two first-place votes and finished with 99 points. Capital (one first-place vote) was third with 97 points.
Fourth through eighth were Cabell Midland (88), Hurricane (82), South Charleston (70), George Washington (49) and Parkersburg (48).
Woodrow's departure from the MSAC covers all sports, and fourth-year head football coach Street Sarrett is behind the decision. Nothing against the league itself; he just feels moving on will be beneficial to his program.
"We're doing what's best for our kids and our school," Sarrett said. "In football, you've got to have more control of your schedule. A perfect example is this year. Four of our first five games are at home, but last year four of our first five games were away. ... You try to line them up where it's home and away, home and away, where you're not on the road three weeks in a row, or have to go to Huntington, Cabell Midland and Hurricane all in the same season."
Being a member of a conference takes away some of that freedom. With that no longer a restriction, Woodrow has already locked down home-and-home contracts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
There will still be a MSAC flavor to the schedule, but the travel will be more friendly than in the past.
"We're still playing Riverside and George Washington and South Charleston and Huntington," Sarrett said. "There's still teams in the conference that we are going to play."
At the same time, the schedule will also have a more local feel than in recent years.
"We've already signed deals with Princeton and Oak Hill, and we're going to keep Bluefield and Greenbrier East," Sarrett said.
Those two seasons will not be totally devoid of long trips. The Flying Eagles also picked up Parkersburg South and Morgantown.
"You've got your local rivals, but then you get to go (play new teams)," Sarrett said. "I think Woodrow Wilson has only played Parkersburg South maybe three times. There for a while we played Morgantown in the early 2000s. It gives you a different field (to visit) and you get to take a long road trip once a year instead of two times a year or maybe three times a year and see different teams in different sections of the state."
High school football practice begins Monday in West Virginia. The Flying Eagles will open the season at home against Riverside on Friday, Aug. 30.
After back-to-back 1-9 seasons, the Flying Eagles improved to 3-7 last fall. They will look to further progress in a historic season for the program.
"That's a big thing, 100 years of Beckley football," Sarrett said. "There have been a ton of great coaches and great players to come through Woodrow Wilson. I'm just honored to be a head coach and follow in those footsteps. It's just an awesome feeling.
"I try to tell (the players) when we walk through the stadium and walk along that Hall of Fame wall, that's a hundred years of guys that played here and understand what it meant to play for Beckley."
The Sept. 6 home game against rival Greenbrier East will be Hall of Fame Night, and all former Flying Eagles are invited to attend.
"Anybody that's ever played football at Woodrow Wilson can come to the game and they will get in free," Sarrett said. "And we're going to try to introduce everybody that is present at the game."
