Woodrow's defense swarms PikeView

Woodrow Wilson thrives on pressure defense. It was on full display against Class AA power PikeView Saturday afternoon in the New River CTC Invitational.
Forcing 30 turnovers, Woodrow Wilson rolled past PikeView 76-57, moving to 4-1 on the season ahead of its showdown Tuesday with Class AAA No. 2 Greenbrier East.
“(PikeView) is a very good basketball team. Just to get a win against a team like PikeView, I am happy to get the win,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. “It helps with our confidence going into next week. I thought we did a good job. Our point guards did a good job finding people and knocking down shots. The defense was pretty good, we just need to continue to get better on defense.”
The battle Woodrow Wilson faced all day was the inside strength of the Lady Panthers. All season, Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey have wreaked havoc against opposition.
“We talked today in our shoot-around that we wanted to move as the ball moves. If we move as the ball moves, we can take away angles for them to get to their spots,” Nabors said. “We know where they like the basketball. When they try to flash to the basketball, reverse the basketball or seal us, we will be in position where we can’t be sealed. As you could see, the times that they sealed us, we fouled or they scored.”
PikeView went to its strength immediately and McKinney scored on the first possession for a quick 2-0 lead, but the glory was short-lived.
Olivia Ziolkowski evened the score with two of her 10 first-half points and Liz Cadle gave Woodrow a lead it would never relinquish with a stickback just over a minute into the game.
After Hope Craft evened the game for the final time, Cadle scored off another offensive rebound. A bucket from Cloey Frantz was followed by an assist from Cadle to Jamara Walton.
However, Cadle was far from done.
The Longwood University signee ran off eight straight points, including two from behind the arc to give Woodrow Wilson a 14-point lead with 1:23 left in the quarter.
“We didn’t make as many mental mistakes today. But it is just a concentration level for us. Missing layups, errant passes, things of that nature. I applaud our effort. We just need to continue to get better.”
Every PikeView run in the first half was met with pressure defense from the Lady Flying Eagles. PikeView cut the deficit to eight early in the second quarter, but by halftime Woodrow was again up 14 points.
In building the first-half lead, Woodrow dominated the stats that PikeView had hoped would be to its advantage.
The Lady Flying Eagles held a 16-12 edge on points in the paint and a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points. Woodrow had forced 16 errors and turned them into a 16-3 lead in points off turnovers.
“Coming in, we knew if we had any type of strength, it would be our depth. We felt we needed to pressure the basketball to get some easy points and try to wear them down,” Nabors said. “That was the game plan. I am not sure how much we wore them down, but I think we caused them to make some mistakes that they weren’t expecting to make. I think our pressure had something to do with that.”
A old-school three-point play from McKinney, part of her 18 points in the game, opened the third quarter, but an 8-0 run midway through the quarter pushed the lead to 19 points. Woodrow held a 61-44 lead at the end of the quarter.
The 30 turnovers forced by the Lady Flying Eagles led to 33 points, and when the final horn sounded, Woodrow still held the advantage on points in the paint.
Late in the game, senior PikeView guard Makenzee Shrewsbury was helped from the floor with a serious leg injury. PikeView head coach Karen Miller was not available for comment as she tended to her fallen player.
Cadle led all scorers with 23 points to go along with her seven assists and six rebounds. Victoria Staunton added 17 points and had nine rebounds, while Jamara Walton scored 16.
Woodrow Wilson (4-1)
Cloey Frantz 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 12, Camille Fenton 1, Victoria Staunton 17, Liz Cadle 23, Keanti Thompson 3, Jamara walton 16. Totals: 30-81 11-16 76.
PikeView
Olivia Bogges 6, Hope Craft 5, Hannah Perdue 9, Shiloh Bailey 5, Laken McKinney 18, Tori Coburn 2, Makenzee Shrewsburt 12. Totals: 22-57 9-21 57.
WW: 21 18 22 15 — 76
PV: 11 14 19 13 — 57
3-point goals: WW 5 (Ziolkowski, Staunton, Cadle 2, Thompson), PV 4 (Bogges, Perdue, Shrewsbury). Fouled out: None