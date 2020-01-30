Woodrow's defense smothers Morgantown in 55-37 win

The records looked like a mismatch on paper, but, the records were deceiving.
Morgantown head coach Jason White brought his Lady Mohigans to Beckley looking for an upset of Class AAA No. 5 Woodrow Wilson behind Division I prospect, Kaitlyn Ammons.
The Lady Flying Eagles were having nothing to do with an upset bid riding a five-game win streak heading into their Big Atlantic Classic battle Thursday night.
Behind a stifling defensive effort, Woodrow Wilson frustrated the visitors all night to take a decisive 55-37 win.
“I said it earlier, Morgantown is a good team. Their record is deceiving. They can play,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. “(Morgantown) can shoot the basketball, they have a good inside game and we respect their program. We knew they were going to come out ready to play.”
Ammons staked Morgantown to the early lead with a stickback before Adrianna Law put Woodrow in front with a 3-pointer from the wing.
Liz Cadle followed with another triple before the 6-foot-3 Ammons showed her versatility with a 3 to cut the lead to one.
With the teams trading baskets and Woodrow leading by two, back-to-back 3-pointers from the Lady Mohigans helped them take their first lead of the game which stood at 16-14 after one quarter.
A bucket from Ammons pushed the lead to four to open the second quarter before a 7-0 run by Woodrow gave them a lead it would never surrender.
Leading by one at the break, Woodrow came out inspired on defense and proved it had plenty of firepower inside with Olivia Ziolkowski, Victoria Staunton and Jamara Walton.
“We came out flat and couldn’t get it going in the first half like I really wanted to,” Nabors explained. “I thought the second half, our seniors stepped up and led by example.”
Ziolkowski scored on the first possession which was followed by a triple from Law to get the Lady Flying Eagles rolling. With the Woodrow defense was causing havoc all over the floor, senior Liz Cadle was finding open bodies inside.
The Longwood signee finished the night with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead Woodrow Wilson.
One of the benefactors of Cadle’s play was Staunton who began to rip up the Morgantown zone with easy looks inside. Back-to-back scores form the senior gave the home team it first double-digit lead which Woodrow Wilson pushed to 12 points after three quarters.
Morgantown made one last push to open the final eight minutes, trimming the lead to seven when Lindsey Bechel scored off a turnover.
A timeout by Nabors restored order and Woodrow dropped the crushing blow on the Lady Mohigans.
Cadle crashed the boards and scored on a stickback which was followed by a score from Cloey Frantz. With the visitors reeling and freshman Keanti Thompson picking pockets right and left, Woodrow exploded on a 10-0 run to seal the win.
After scoring 10 points in the first half, Woodrow limited Ammons to just five in the second half. Morgantown was only able to manage 21 points over the final three quarters against Woodrow’s pressure defense.
Staunton finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Law scored eight points, while Ziolkowski and Walton scored six apiece. Woodrow Wilson out-rebounded Morgantown, 40-25.
Woodrow Wilson will play No. 6 George Washington in one of the girls championship games at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, while Morgantown will play Summers County at 9 a.m. Saturday in the consolation game.
Morgantown (6-9)
Lindsey bechel 5, Cat Wassick 4, Kerring Peasak 6, Berit Johnson 3, Kaitlyn Ammons 15, Alayjah Jones 2, Revaya Sweeney 2. Totals: 15-48 2-3 37.
Woodrow Wilson (12-2)
Cloey Frantz 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 6, Victoria Staunton 10, Liz Cadle 14, Adriana Law 8, Keanti Thompson 5, Latoya Creasey 2, Jamara Walton 6. Totals: 22-54 7-7 55.
M: 16 6 6 9 — 37
WW: 14 9 17 15 — 55
3-point goals: M: 5 (Bechel, Peasak 2, Johnson, Ammons), WW: 4 (Law 2, Cadle, 2). Fouled out: None