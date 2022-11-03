Last season Woodrow Wilson had to fight to the very end of the line to qualify for the playoffs, earning the trip with a 41-21 victory against South Charleston in the regular-season finale.
This year, at 6-3, the Flying Eagles have already qualified for the postseason ahead of the team’s clash against former MSAC foe George Washington at Van Meter Stadium Friday night in the season finale.
There will be a playoff trip, and the destination will be known by early Saturday morning.
Look no further than Woodrow Wilson’s powerful run game — one of the area’s better run games — for the reason behind the Flying Eagles’ success.
This season Woodrow Wilson has rushed for 2,817 yards and 34 touchdowns using a bevy of bruising backs behind a line that has been efficient all season.
Last year Woodrow, behind the prolific pitch-and-catch tandem of Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook, threw for over 1,400 yards. McMillen and Cook accounted for 608 yards and five touchdowns.
Rushing?
Well, Woodrow did not get to the 900-yard mark. Woodrow’s offense did show balance, running on 54.3 percent of its 449 offensive plays.
Consider that Woodrow Wilson has rushed for 571 yards more than it had in total yardage last year, and the run-pass percentage on offense is now 89 percent rushing.
Woodrow Wilson and coach Street Sarrett have returned to their roots this season. The Flying Eagles will pass, if necessary, but it is rarely necessary because the team has run with such success. Quarterback Jay Jones has found more success on the ground than through the air.
While Woodrow failed to push the scales at 1,000 yards last year, this season Matt Moore did that by himself, becoming the first player in the Sarrett era to top 1,000 yards. He now sits at 1,003 yards for the season.
He is not alone.
Five other running backs have 222 yards or better. Darmonté Mitchell sits at 584 with a team-best nine touchdowns, Tylai Kimble is at 330 yards with seven touchdowns, Nate Grayton has 326 yards and six touchdowns, Jones has 236 and six touchdowns and Leon Smith has 222 yards and a touchdown.
George Washington (7-2) too has qualified for the postseason — the field is nearly set, only the seeding will change much, with 15 teams already in — and is currently No. 6 (tied with Bridgeport) in the latest pairing.
George Washington leads the all-time series 14-8 in what has typically been a high-scoring affair. The last time the two teams combined for under 39 points was 2007 (a 28-7 GW victory) and Woodrow’s last win in the series, 2018, was 38-35. George Washington won last season 48-35. The teams have met every year since 2016.
Class A No. 2 James Monroe (9-0) at Summers County (5-4)
The Mavericks will be looking for their sixth undefeated regular season but the first since 2006 when the team went 12-1, losing to Tolsia 7-6 in the Class AA semifinals.
James Monroe also posted undefeated regular seasons in 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2005.
Summers County is trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
To do so the Bobcats will have to solve a James Monroe defense that has posted five shutouts and has given up just 41 points, the second fewest in the state (Independence, 31).
Drake Cole has been a mainstay on offense for the Bobcats with 1,104 yards rushing and nine touchdowns and he has five receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Duke Dodson has 737 yards and 15 touchdowns and leads the team in receiving yards at 116 and a touchdown. He has a team-best 111 points.
Brandan Issaac has been a new weapon behind center since returning at midseason from a knee injury and has 345 yards passing and three touchdowns.
James Monroe’s catalyst has been defense, but its offense is stout as well, the team averaging 33.9 points per game.
Cooper Ridgeway is three yards from his second 1,000-yard rushing season and he has 16 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns. He has 13 total touchdowns. Braydie Carr has 513 yards and nine touchdowns.
Layton Dowdy has completed 53 of 89 passes 59.6 percent for 1,087 yards and 16 touhdowns and he has added 243 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Eli Allen has 21 receptions for 433 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has six interceptions.
James Monroe leads the all-time series 16-5. Summers County’s last win over the Mavericks was 18-12 in 2013.
Moorefield (3-6) at Class A No. 7 Greenbrier West (8-1)
The Cavaliers will try to lock down a home field playoff game in only the second meeting between these two schools.
Moorefield won the previous meeting 42-21 in Charmco.
Greenbrier West comes into the game having posted six shutouts on the seasaon. Moorefield has been shut out three times.
Ty Nickell enters the game with 1,595 yards rushing and is the only one who has a legitimate shot at passing Independence’s Judah Price (1,797) for the area lead in rushing. Nickell also has 24 tocuhdowns and averages 9.4 yards per carry on 169 totes.
Moorefield is coming into the game off a 35-14 win against Pendleton.
Wyoming East (2-7) at Liberty (1-8)
A couple of stats to watch in this one.
Wyoming East quarterback Jackson Danielson will try to top 1,000 yards passing (first since Seth Ross, 2019). He enters with 980 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a team-high 686 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.
Liberty’s Connor Bradford will try to add to to his team leading 1,042 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 130 yards per game.
Greenbrier East (3-6) at Lincoln County (1-8)
It is the final game for one of the Spartans’ most versatile players, Monquelle Davis. This season the multiple threat Davis has 497 yards rushing and three touchdowns, 607 yards passing and four touchdowns and eight receptions for 108 yards two touchdowns.
Junior running back Ian Cline has secured his second 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he has 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also has thrown a touchdown pass.
Other season-ending games include:
Westside (3-6) at Sissonville (1-8): You almost must wonder what might have been offensively if Dale Bledsoe had been at running back all season. Justin Cogar said he has.
Bledsoe, due to a grading technicality that turned out to be in error, was out the first three games of the season.
He has returned to rush for a team-high of exactly 600 yards and nine touchdowns in four games at running back.
Midland Trail (5-4) at Pocahontas County (2-7): Cody Harrell enters the game with 45 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns and he has rushed for 154 and a touchdown and is coming off a season-high eight carries, 43 yards in a loss to Greenbrier West.
Other games are Meadow Bridge (2-7) at Gilmer County (2-7) and Richwood (2-6) at River View (0-7).
