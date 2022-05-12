Woodrow runs strong in Region 3 meet

CHARLESTON — Notes from the Class AAA Region 3 Track and Field Championships Thursday at the University of Charleston Stadium.
• Bella Staples and Somalia Nelson got the day started for the Woodrow Wilson girls with wins in their respective field event specialties. Staples had a top throw of 36 feet, 3 inches to grab region bragging honors in the shot put, while Flying Eagle teammates Kalista Keaton (28-9) and Abigail Humphrey (27-9 1/2) were third and fourth, respectively.
Nelson cleared 5-0 to win the girls high jump and add 10 points to the Beckley point total.
• The distance running tandem of Colette Lindley (13:02.23) and Lauren Curtis (13:02.60) kept up the pressure in the early going for the Flying Eagles, crossing the line in first and second, respectively, in the girls 3,200-meter run. Later, in the 1,600, Curtis flipped the script, placing second in 5:59.55 to Lindley's third-place effort of 6:01.57.
• Woodrow also got an early win in the boys 3,200, as freshman Aiden Kneeland took control from the start and cruised to a 10:26.45 victory. His teammates, Christian Saffouri (10:52.33) and Michael Haddadin (11:11.50), placed third and fourth, respectively.
• The Woodrow girls closed out the first session Thursday with a win from Mya Wooten (1:00.91) in the 400. Nelson (1:01.56) was fourth, and Beckley's Ama Ackon-Annan (1:03.5) was sixth.
• Running in the third of four heats, Oak Hill's Ty Wilburn finished second in the boys 400 in 53.67. Teammate Cade Maynor (53.81) was fourth, and Woodrow Wilson's Stanley Martin (54.15) placed fifth.
• The Woodrow boys got a winning effort from Michael Miller (43-10) in the shot put, and he was also fourth in the discus (127-6). Oak Hill's Lucas Whaples (41-0) was second to Miller in the shot.
• The Beckley girls got a 5-6 finish from Shaelyn Kade (82-5) and Abigail Humphrey (81-10) in the discus.
• Beckley's Kyndall Ince won the long jump in 16-3. Oak Hill's Grace Tabit (13-4 1/4) was sixth.
Oak Hill's Maynor (19-5) was second in the boys long jump, while East's Zach Patton (19-3 3/4) was third, Oak Hill's Alex Colaiseno (18-5) was fifth, and Woodrow's Jeremiah Allen (18-4 1/4) placed sixth.
• The Flying Eagle boys had three placers in the 1,600: Kneeland (4:51.38) in second, Brandon Canaday (4:54.09) in third, and Mason Nettles (5:03.36) in sixth.
• In the 300 hurdles, Oak Hill's Jahzara Nelson was fourth in 55.05, followed by Woodrow's Neveah Howard (1:01.42) in fifth and Oak Hill's Nancy Cline (1:04.16) in sixth.
In the boys 300 race, Oak Hill's Jack Hayes (43.1) was runner-up, and his teammate, Cadence Pennington (46.6), finished sixth.
• Oak Hill's Nelson was sixth in the girls 100 hurdles, and Woodrow's Ryan Muktar (17.06) and East's Cayden Midkiff were fifth and sixth in the 100 hurdles.
• In the 800 event for the girls, Woodrow got a second-place showing from Ackon-Annan (2:31.56), Greenbrier East's Abby Dixon (2:40.26) placed fourth, and Oak Hill's Eden Gilkey (2:40.87) was fifth.
Beckley's Canaday was sixth on the boys side in 2:12.43.
• Greenbrier East's Lilli Shinaberry (26.89) was second in the 200, and Woodrow's Nelson (27.25) and Ince (28.13) were third and sixth.
For the boys 200, Oak Hill's Leonard Farrow (23.6) and Conlan Brooks (23.94) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
• In the 100s, Wooten (12.79) was second for the WW girls, East's Shinaberry (13.04) placed third, and Beckley's Salia Harris (13.59) was fifth.
For the boys shortest sprint, Brooks (11.24) was third and Farrow (11.44) fifth for Oak Hill, and Greenbrier East's Micah Cole was sixth in 11.49.
• In the boys high jump, Woodrow's Ryan Muktar triumphed with a clearance of 6-0. Teammate Keynan Cook (5-8) was fifth, and Oak Hill's Maynor (5-8) was sixth.
• Relay highlights included Woodrow Wilson girls winning the 4x200 (1:47.93), the East boys placing second in the 4x100, and the Woodrow boys placing second in the 4x200 and 4x800.
In the boys shuttle hurdles event as the evening wound down, the Flying Eagles posted a winning time of 59.42 to remain in a tight race with leader George Washington (114 to 99).
GW wound up winning the closing boys 4x400 ad Woodrow placed third, leaving the Patriots with 124 points and the Flying Eagles with 105.
The Beckley girls amassed 147 points to win the team championship, with second-place GW standing at 109.
• The Class AAA portion of the WVSSAC 2022 State Track and Field Championship will be staged May 19-20 at the same facility.
