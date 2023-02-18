Things are going exactly the way Matt Osborne thought they would.
Woodrow Wilson had eight finalists and scored 198.5 points to repeat as Class AAA Region 3 champion Saturday afternoon on its home floor.
Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (120), Troy Harris (138), Ethan Osborne (157) and Jay Jones (175) all won individual titles for the Flying Eagles, who won their second straight regional after having not won one in 33 years. Also like last season, they will send 12 wrestlers to the state tournament.
“I felt like when I took the job (in 2019) that we should be winning the region,” said Osborne, who also repeated as Region 3 Coach of the Year. “We have good athletes here and we should be competing just like this.”
St. Albans was runner-up for the second consecutive season with 155 points and will send nine wrestlers to Huntington in two weeks.
Matthew McAfee, the 132-pound champion, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights. He improved his record to 46-2.
The Red Dragons’ Moses Eades put together a gutsy performance in the 144-pound title match against David Pomeroy of Riverside. Eades was ahead 5-0 when he he screamed out in pain with a left knee injury with 1:22 left in the first period.
He was able to continue and won by 10-0 major decision.
Also winning a championship for the Red Dragons was Elijah Edge at 165.
Rounding out the team standings were Greenbrier East (third, 147), George Washington and Riverside (tied for fourth, 122), Oak Hill (sixth, 80), Capital (seventh, 33), Princeton (eighth, 28) and South Charleston (ninth, 14).
Oak Hill’s Gabe Truman, the 215-pound champion, was the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. He was 3-0 and survived a tough match with Jerron Allen of St. Albans for a 6-3 decision.
“It shows how hard I’ve been working and hard work pays off,” Truman said. “What you do in the mat room is what you can do on that mat, honestly. I still have to stay humble because I still have a big tournament coming up. It (the award) doesn’t mean a whole lot. It means a lot that I got it, but it doesn’t mean a lot at the end of the day. I still have to wrestle.”
Other individual champions were Ben McComas (113, GW), Josh Sargent (120, Riverside), Blake Lyons (150, Riverside), Carter Meacham (190, Princeton) and Calvin Roberts (285, Greenbrier East).
Woodrow’s Johnson, a sophomore, picked up his 100th career win, and Ethan Osborne became a four-time regional champion.
“They (the team) did good,” Matt Osborne said. “We’re working on building a peak and getting right for the state tournament. There’s still some stuff out there, which is good. We had some good matchups today; some of them will (potentially) be the state finals matches and really important ones in the tournament.
“I like our team. We’ve got some good stuff to go back and work on.”
The state tournament is set for March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
