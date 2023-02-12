Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament

Ethan Osbourne, of Woodrow Wilson, top, pinned Kaiden Helmer, of Shady Spring in the 157 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.

Woodrow Wilson had five individual champions, including Most Outstanding Wrestler Garrett Johnson, to repeat as Coalfield Conference Tournament champion Saturday at Independence High School.

The Flying Eagles placed eight wrestlers in the finals and finished with 239 points. Winning championships were Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (126), J.J. Bailes (132), Troy Harris (138) and Ethan Osborne (157).

The host Patriots finished with 226 for a runner-up showing. They had seven in the finals, including champions Judah Price (150), Colten Caron (175), Josh Hart (190) and Logan Isom (285).

Other champions were Will Godby of Greenbrier East (113), Tucker Lilly of Greenbrier West (120), Moses Gray of Greenbrier West (144), Mason Wills of Oak Hill (165) and Gabriel Truman of Oak Hill (215).

Region 3 tournaments will be held next Saturday. Woodrow Wilson will host Class AAA and Independence will host Class AA/A. Both tournaments will start at 10 a.m.

Team scores

Woodrow Wilson 239, Independence 226, Greenbrier West 173.5, Greenbrier East 168, Shady Spring 112, Nicholas County 96, Oak Hill 89, Midland Trail 67, Liberty 60, PikeView 42, Princeton 29, Richwood 28, Greenbrier West B 18, Liberty B 17, Woodrow Wilson B 16, Independence B 13, Webster County 12, Liberty C 11, Independence C 7, Greenbrier East B 3

Individual

106: Garrett Johnson (WW), Dillon Perdue (I), Austin McKenzie (GW), J.J. Scarafino (WW), Kasey Ramos (GWB), Brayden Keith (L)

113: Will Godby (GE), Levi Kelly (NC), Walker Furrow (SS), Will Massie (GW), Luke Mullins (I), Brenden Nutter (GWB)

120: Tucker Lilly (GW), Jacob Meadows (WW), Parker Hale (GE), Trenton Clay (L), Mason Bailes (NC), Jaden Taylor (PV)

126: Tyler Roark (WW), Josh Dudley (R), Noah Hines (NC), Aiden Fleshmen (GE), Ryder Laws (SS), Brysen Lego (OH)

132: J.J. Bailes (WW), Kaden Stone (GE), Hunter Whittaker (I), Jon Painterr (GW), Colton Tolliver (LC), Jeremiah Griffith (LB)

138: Troy Harris (WW), Caleb Burns (NC), Jovan Robinson (GW), Christian Smith (SS), Dylan Bryant (WWB), Joey Jordan (OH)

144: Moses Gray (GW), Caelyb Nichols (I), Vance Neal (WW), Jake Pate (GE), Preston Thomas (NC), Tyson McGinnis (IC)

150: Judah Price (I), Evan Vandall (GW), Chris Hale (OH), Bryce Lambert (SS), Nick Dvorak (WW), Mason Grose (NC)

157: Ethan Osborne (WW), Colton Miller (I), Craig Barnhouse (GE), Kaiden Helmer (SS), Cruz Tompkins (MT), Darren Vaughan (GW)

165: Mason Wills (OH), Jacob Reeves (WW), Enrique Guzman (L), Cameron Whittaker (SS), Max White (MT), Matthew Sykes (GW)

175: Colten Caron (I), Jay Jones (WW), Jayden Roop (MT), Carter Hamilton (GE), Brazen Holstein (SS), Hunter Cantley (L)

190: Josh Hart (I), Carter Meachum (P), John Bowman (MT), Gabe Knoblet (SS), Landon Jones (WW), Wyatt Burnette (L)

215: Gabriel Truman (OH), Cole Vandall (GW), Thomas Mullins (GE), Bradyn Cox (I), Lakota Grace (R), Heath Rye (PV)

285: Logan Isom (I), Marcus Matney (PV), Calvin Roberts (GE), Kordell Brown (MT), Connor Acord (L), Michael Ferguson (WC)

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson (106)

