Woodrow Wilson had five individual champions, including Most Outstanding Wrestler Garrett Johnson, to repeat as Coalfield Conference Tournament champion Saturday at Independence High School.
The Flying Eagles placed eight wrestlers in the finals and finished with 239 points. Winning championships were Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (126), J.J. Bailes (132), Troy Harris (138) and Ethan Osborne (157).
The host Patriots finished with 226 for a runner-up showing. They had seven in the finals, including champions Judah Price (150), Colten Caron (175), Josh Hart (190) and Logan Isom (285).
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Caelyb Nichols, of Independence, bottom, wrestling Preston Thomas, of Nicholas Co. during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Moses, Gray, of Greenbrier West, left, wrestling Vance Neal, of Woodrow Wilson in the 144 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Ethan Osbourne, of Woodrow Wilson, top, pinned Kaiden Helmer, of Shady Spring in the 157 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Evan Vandall, of Greenbrier West, top, pinned, Christopher Hale in the 1150 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West team celebrates a win by Evan Vandall during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Mason Wills, of Oak Hill, top, pinned Enrique Guzman in the 165 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Jay Jones, of Woodrow Wilson, top, pinned Brayden Holstein, of Shady Spring in the 175 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Gabe Knoblet, of Shady Spring, left, was defeated 3-0 by Carter Meachum, of Princeton in the 190 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Cole Vandall, of Greenbrier West, top, beat Thomas Mullins, of Greenbrier East, 7-6 in the 215 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Cole Vandall, of Greenbrier West, left, beat Thomas Mullins, of Greenbrier East, 7-6 in the 215 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament
Daron Vaughan, of Greenbrier West, top, pinned his opponent from Pikeview in the 157 weight class during the Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Independence High School Saturday.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Other champions were Will Godby of Greenbrier East (113), Tucker Lilly of Greenbrier West (120), Moses Gray of Greenbrier West (144), Mason Wills of Oak Hill (165) and Gabriel Truman of Oak Hill (215).
Region 3 tournaments will be held next Saturday. Woodrow Wilson will host Class AAA and Independence will host Class AA/A. Both tournaments will start at 10 a.m.
Team scores
Woodrow Wilson 239, Independence 226, Greenbrier West 173.5, Greenbrier East 168, Shady Spring 112, Nicholas County 96, Oak Hill 89, Midland Trail 67, Liberty 60, PikeView 42, Princeton 29, Richwood 28, Greenbrier West B 18, Liberty B 17, Woodrow Wilson B 16, Independence B 13, Webster County 12, Liberty C 11, Independence C 7, Greenbrier East B 3
Individual
106: Garrett Johnson (WW), Dillon Perdue (I), Austin McKenzie (GW), J.J. Scarafino (WW), Kasey Ramos (GWB), Brayden Keith (L)
113: Will Godby (GE), Levi Kelly (NC), Walker Furrow (SS), Will Massie (GW), Luke Mullins (I), Brenden Nutter (GWB)
120: Tucker Lilly (GW), Jacob Meadows (WW), Parker Hale (GE), Trenton Clay (L), Mason Bailes (NC), Jaden Taylor (PV)
