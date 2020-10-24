Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, tosses the ball up field against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
featured
Woodrow rally falls short against GW (with Gallery)
By Gary Fauber Sports Editor
Maddex McMillen has grown as a quarterback the last three weeks. On Friday, he wrote himself into the Woodrow Wilson record book.
He just would like to get a win out of it.
For the second straight week, Woodrow Wilson put a scare into its opponent, only to fall short. This time it was George Washington, which survived a furious Woodrow comeback attempt to escape Beckley with a 45-42 win.
McMillen finished 16-of-22 for a school-record 366 yards, and threw four touchdown passes to tie the school record set by Andrew Johnson and Brent Osborne. His only interception was in the end zone on the last play of the first half.
Hezekyiah Creasy, of Woodrow Wilson, left, get brought down by, Hayden Hatfield, of George Washington during the first half Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, tosses the ball up field against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Hezekyiah Creasy, of Woodrow Wilson, right, gets tackled by, Isaiah Townsend, of George Washington during game Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jace Colucci, of Woodrow Wilson, breaks away for a touchdown against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jace Colucci, of Woodrow Wilson, breaks away for a touchdown against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Michael Ray, of George Washington, breaking away from Woodrow Wilson defenders during first halh action Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
De Anthony Wright, of George Washington, breaks away against Woodrow Wilson defender during game Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Hezekyiah Creasy, of Woodrow Wilson, 25, trying to get some extra yardage against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Hezekyiah Creasy, of Woodrow Wilson, 25, trying to get some extra yardage against George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Elijah Redfern, of Woodrow Wilson, left, tries to bring down, ------ ------, 3, of George Washington, during game Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
De Anthony Wright, 5, of George Washington, right, breaks away from two Woodrow Wilson defenders during game Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
The junior has completed 50 of 79 passes for 788 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions the last three weeks.
"People want to talk about quarterbacks. I'll tell you right now, we've got one," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. "He's putting the ball where it needs to be."
The only thing lacking was the win, which at one point seemed way out of reach.
The Patriots (2-1) scored on seven of their first eight possessions and led 45-14 on a 16-yard touchdown run by De'Anthony Wright with 9:34 to play in the third quarter. Things then took a different turn when the Flying Eagles, who a week early dropped a tight 49-46 game at Greenbrier East, began a run of touchdowns on four straight possessions.
McMillen found Keynan Cook for a 26-yard touchdown to cut it to 45-21 with 4:36 left in the third, then Cook intercepted Patriots quarterback R.T. Alexander on back-to-back drives. The Flying Eagles converted both into points — McMillen touchdown passes of 89 yards to Jace Colucci and 53 yards to freshman Elijah Redfern to close to 45-35.
Colucci then fell on the ensuing onside kick to set the Eagles up at the GW 35-yard line. On the eighth play of the drive, McMillen hooked up with Colucci again from six yards to make the score 45-42 with 6:07.
Woodrow (1-7) forced GW to punt and got the ball at its 18. Hezekyiah Creasy had a 28-yard carry on third-and-2, and a 34-yard catch by Cook got Woodrow down to the Patriots 9.
Creasy carried to the 1 on second-and-goal with the clock moving, but a holding call against Woodrow negated the play and pushed the Eagles back to the 16.
Cook then carried but was stopped at the 12. McMillen spiked the ball on third down to stop the clock with 12 seconds to go and the Eagles lined up for a 29-yard field goal to tie the game.
The kick was just wide left with seven seconds to play, and GW took a knee to preserve the win.
“We’ve played two games, which showed,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We’re not in any rhythm, and that showed. But it is what it is. They played hard. But, yeah, you’re going to get nervous. You’re hoping your kids are going to step up, and they did. They bowed their backs and whatever happened, happened.”
Wright finished with 141 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander was 7-of-20 for 173 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Taran Fitzpatrick had a 74-yard touchdown reception.
Appalachian State commit Michael Hughes kicked a 47-yard field goal that ultimately was the difference in the game.
McMillen was not the only Flying Eagle to step up.
In addition to his two interceptions and touchdown catch, Cook also scored on a 17-yard run and finished with five catches for 127 yards.
Colucci had four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a punt 83 yards for Woodrow's first touchdown, jumping over a defender for the final 18 yards.
Creasy had 126 yards on 21 carries.
"These kids are fighters," Sarrett said. "They showed people they can fight. The kids played dynamite. Keynan Cook, Jace Colucci, Hezy."
Woodrow is scheduled to visit Oak Hill next Friday, while GW is scheduled to host Parkersburg.