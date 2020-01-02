Final scores can be deceiving.
That was the case in Thursday's opening game of the New River CTC Invitational played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Class AAA No. 6, Woodrow Wilson's size and speed was eventually too much for Class AA No. 10, Westside in a 60-35 win. However, for thee quarters, the Lady Renegades held their own with the Lady Flying Eagles.
"I thought for three quarters, we battle hard," veteran Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "I told them as long as we battle and play hard, we will take that. (Woodrow) is a big team and we don't have a lot of size. This is a game that we needed to see where we need to go from here."
For Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors, just seeing his team on the court was a relief. After a scheduled tournament was cancelled in North Carolina, Thursday's game was the first action for Woodrow Wilson since Dec. 17.
"We are just happy to play. We haven't played in two weeks, but, I was pretty pleased today," Nabors said. "I figured we would come out a little sluggish and not really on point. We seemed to handle ourselves well and fought through some adversity. The most important thing was our effort. I was really proud of the effort."
Woodrow Wilson entered the game with a decisive advantage in the paint, but on the perimeter, Westside's scrappy, hard playing guards would be a solid test for the Lady Flying Eagles.
Two free throws from Victoria Staunton gave Woodrow the early lead before a 3-pointer from Riana Kenneda and bucket from Hannah Toler gave the Lady Renegades a 5-2 advantage at the 5:12 mark.
Trailing by four with the first quarter winding down, senior Liz Cadle sparked a run for Woodrow Wilson with five straight points for an 11-10 lead that the Lady Flying Eagles would never relinquish.
"We have a lot of respect for Westside. Coming into this game undefeated, they are definitely one of the best teams in the state," Nabors said. "They are well coached with some great players. For us to come to come away with a win against a ball club like that is very rewarding."
Riding the momentum of Cadle's play, Woodrow began to flex its muscle with a 5-0 spurt to start the second quarter. When Cadle hit a jumper with 1:38 to play in the half, the Lady Flying Eagles led by 14.
"We have strong senior leadership. Liz takes a lot of pride in the way she plays," Nabors said. "It really bothers her when the team doesn't play well due to turnovers. She has really been focused on making the right decisions and not try to just make the great play."
Cadle finished the game with a near triple-double, scoring 12 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
Two buckets by Cloey Frantz pushed the 11-point halftime lead to 15 early in the third quarter, but Westside refused to go away.
Crisp ball movement from the Lady Renegades resulted in an open jumper for Taylor Brown, which was followed by a traditional 3-point play from Makayla Morgan to trim the lead back to 10 points.
Morgan led Westside with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
With a chance to cut deeper into the lead, Westside missed two golden opportunities when back-to-back layups refused to fall.
"We stayed close for a little while, but, it seemed every time we would get within 10, we would have a couple of empty possessions or a turnover," Thomas said. "What I am proud of is how we battled against a bigger, stronger team. Overall I am pleased."
The one player that Westside had no answer for was Jamara Walton. Walton's strength inside and her ability to run the floor gave the Lady Renegades fits.
Two straight buckets from Walton, who ended with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals, pushed the lead back to 14. Westside would get no closer as Woodrow pulled away with a convincing fourth quarter.
"You see flashes of her ability," Nabors said about Walton's play. "The things you see that are impressive could be done on a consistent basis. When she locks in and understands she can do that, it will make our team so much better."
Victoria Staunton scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Woodrow, while Olivia Ziolkowski added 11 points.
Woodrow Wilson will play PikeView, Saturday at 3:15 p.m. Westside will matchup today at 12:45 p.m. against Wyoming East.
Westside (6-1)
Hannah Toler 7, Riana Kenneda 8, Makayla Morgan 13, Taylor Brown 2, Shyan Jenkins 3, Ryleigh McNeely 2. Totals: 13-46 5-8 35.
Woodrow Wilson (3-1)
Cloey Frantz 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 11, Camille Fenton 4, Victoria Staunton 13, Elizabeth Cadle 12, Sierra Conley 2, Jamara Walton 14. Totals: 23-57 10-15 60.
W: 10 8 12 5 — 35
WW: 11 18 15 16 — 60
3-point goals: W: 4 (Kenneda 2, Morgan, Jenkins), WW: 4 (Ziolkowski, Staunton, Cadle 2). Fouled out: None