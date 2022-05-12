A defensive clinic it was not, by either team. But Woodrow Wilson did what it set out to do — live another day.
Junior Ari Payne pitched five effective innings and overcame six errors behind him, Connor Mollohan's two-run single in the fifth added distance and the Flying Eagles defeated Princeton 7-4 in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 elimination game Thursday at Thomas F. Parham Field in Beckley.
The win puts the Flying Eagles (23-7) into the championship round. No. 2 Woodrow will host No. 3 Greenbrier East Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Spartans, who defeated Woodrow 12-8 in eight innings on Tuesday, must lose twice. A second game, if necessary, would be played Saturday.
"I was feeling pretty good," Payne said. "I've had some arm trouble in the past, but I wasn't feeling a bit of pain tonight. I just knew I had to come out and throw strikes because it's just routine baseball and I know how they hit. They did get a few hits, but we tried to keep them as best we could. Minus a couple of errors, a couple of more hits, we would have been sitting good."
Payne had logged just 17 innings this season prior to Thursday, but improved to 3-0 with a gutty performance. He struck out eight and didn't issue a walk while scattering seven hits.
"He's going to be a stud next year," head coach J.P. Stevens said. "But it's one of those things, he hasn't got the opportunity as much as he probably should have this year, so him stepping in like he did was big. He threw great. Defense let him down a few times. He got around 80 pitches and of course velocity dropped. He did his job."
All four of Princeton's runs were unearned thanks to a bad day in the field by the Flying Eagles. Payne, to his credit, never backed down.
"When mistakes like that happen, you get mad and stuff," Payne said, "but you've just got to channel all that anger into pitching and doing your job."
Princeton had its struggles in the field as well, committing seven errors that led to four unearned runs for Woodrow.
In a game marked by 13 combined errors, it was a key defensive play that may have been pivotal for the Flying Eagles.
After Jordan Bailey reached on a two-base error to start the fifth for Princeton, Grant Cochran popped up between the mound and home plate. Payne and third baseman Daniel Dickenson converged and Payne made the catch, but third base was left uncovered. Bailey alertly tagged up and seemingly had an easy path to the base.
However, shortstop Logan Williams came in and Payne made a perfect throw for Williams to make the tag to complete the double play.
The Tigers eventually stranded a runner at third to end the inning.
"I just had to lead him with the throw a little bit and it was right there," Payne said.
"You try to be aggressive, you try to make something happen and you've got to tip your cap sometimes," Princeton coach Austin Southcott said. "(It was) a good play, heads-up play by their shortstop there. They made a good play and got us out. At any point, that throw could get thrown into the outfield and you get a run off of it. You try to be aggressive, you try to give it your best and you live with the results."
Princeton trailed by a run at 5-4 at that point before the Flying Eagles got some insurance in the bottom half.
Williams walked and Payne singled with one out. The throw back to the infield on Payne's single got away, allowing both runners to advance.
Blake Nixon walked to load the bases. One out later, Mollohan hit a line drive over leaping second baseman Noah Dunford to drive in Williams and courtesy runner Travis Daniel to give Woodrow a three-run lead.
Dickenson pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get the save.
Princeton finished the season 11-18.
"One thing I've been saying about these guys all year is they battle and battle and battle," Southcott said. "We've come from behind so many times you just expect it to happen in a game like this. Unfortunately, that's not the way it went tonight."
