The Woodrow Wilson boys cross country team got the redemption it was seeking.
On the strength of four top 10 finishers, the Flying Eagles finished with 28 points and reclaimed their Class AAA Region 3 championship Thursday at Meadowood Park near St. Albans.
Freshman Brandon Canaday won the individual race with a time of 17:20.03. Chris Huffman was second and Christian Saffouri third.
It was the fifth title in six years for Woodrow, which dropped last year's race to George Washington.
"I think the heat was a big factor," Canaday said of the unseasonably warm day. "I had to get used to the heat because I got used to it being cold.
"Team-wise, we ran really well and got our title back. We all thought it (should have been) ours last year. I wasn't on the team, but I knew what happened, so I made my mind up that I wanted to help get the title back to Woodrow."
Also in the top 10 was Connor Cormack, who finished ninth.
"Brandon was a favorite in a race for the first time as a high school athlete and he took charge from the beginning," head coach George Barbera said.
"From the time they got on the bus until the end of the race, they felt like they didn't win last year and came down here to prove something."
The whole team will compete in the state meet Oct. 31 at Cabell Midland, as will runner-up GW and third-place St. Albans.
Locally, Greenbrier East's Malachi Crews (ninth) will run at the state meet.
Meanwhile, the Woodrow girls wrapped up their sixth straight region title after placing five runners in the top 10. Junior Colette Lindley was the winner with a time of 20:33.40. In second was teammate Madison Cornett.
Lauren Curtis was fourth, Gillian Breeden fifth and Savannah Hughes seventh.
"It was a fast course but everybody brought their game face and really pulled through," Lindley said. "I think we are all ready. (for the state meet). We just need to make sure no one else gets injured and not let things get in our heads. If we can run like we have all season, I think we have a chance to do really well."
Woodrow was without sophomore Charlotte McGinnis, the team's top runner and last year's Region 3 champion. She is nursing an ankle injury but will be back with the team for the state meet.
"They all knew they had to step up and they did," Barbera said. "All runners know how to work hard, but these girls work hard to win."
Greenbrier East's Abigail Londeree (eighth) will run in the state meet.
In Class AA, Nicholas County won both the boys and girls team championships at Little Beaver. The girls finished with 27 points, edging Shady Spring at 30.
The Grizzlies' Kathleen Walkup won the individual race with a time of 22:08. Rounding out the top 10 and qualifying for the state meet were Natalie Barr (Nicholas, second), Jessica York (Shady Spring, third), Brooke Berneburg (Shady Spring, fourth), Chloe Honaker (Independence, fifth), Soren Tyree (Nicholas, sixth), Abbigail Houck (Shady, seventh), Courtney Prather (Nicholas, eighth), Kyndal Adkins (Shady, ninth) and Lauren Persinger (Shady, 10th).
Nicholas and Shady both qualified for the state meet.
On the boys side, Nicholas edged Shady to dethrone the Tigers. The Grizzlies finished with 36 points to Shady's 44. Both teams will go to the state meet.
The individual winner was Ethan Board of Nicholas with a time of 17:33. Rounding out the top 10 and qualifying for the state meet were Jaeden Holstein (Shady, second), Carson Hill (Herbert Hoover, third), Caleb Siders (Hoover, fourth), John Duvall (Hoover, fifth), Bradley Bostic (Nicholas, sixth), Sam Jordan (Shady, seventh), Tyler Hinkle (Nicholas, eighth), Colton Meadows (Shady, ninth) and Wesley Holcomb (Nicholas, 10th).
In Class A, Charleston Catholic won the boys and girls team titles. Richwood's Baylee Jarrett was the individual girls winner with a time of 21:44. Teammate Kelsey Davis was eighth and will go to the state meet.
Trey Stanley of Richwood was second in the boys race to qualify for the state meet.
