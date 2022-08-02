Woodrow looks to build off success

Woodrow Wilson had a successful season in 2021, one that saw the Flying Eagles take their turn as sectional champions.
But many of the key contributors to that squad have graduated. Woodrow lost six seniors from a team that finished 9-8-3 and fell to perennial Region 3 favorite George Washington in the region final.
"A lot of starters, a lot of all-state players, some really big pieces," head coach Steve Laraba said. "But every year, somebody steps up."
Among them are first-team all-state forward Carson Eckley, first-team defender Evan Laraba and honorable mention midfielder Hayden Johnson. Eckley signed to play at West Virginia Wesleyan and Johnson at Shepherd.
Replacing such decorated players won't be easy, but Laraba points out there is no shortage of candidates.
"Seniors like Jackson Quattrone and Jack Grimmett, Connor Mollohan. They're going to be huge," he said. "Tyler Randolph (a junior) is going to do a lot for us definitely."
Randolph was a second-team all-region defender and Mollohan second-team midfielder.
It's not just the upperclassmen Laraba expects to contribute.
"There's a lot of young players that are coming up and they're chomping at the bit," he said. "They're going to really want to play and I think it's going to be an exciting experience for them."
The Flying Eagles won their Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship in thrilling fashion. Playing at rival Greenbrier East, Grimmett scored the tying goal in the 77th minute. After two scoreless overtimes, the match went to penalty kicks, where Woodrow sent its final three attempts through, one by Grimmett, to win 3-2.
That's a good starting point for the Flying Eagles this season.
"It's really big to kind of continue to build off of that," Laraba said. "There's been a different sectional champion in our section the last four or five years. There are some tough sections in the state, but I think you're really hard-pressed to find a more balanced section anywhere than our section. Oak Hill is very good. Princeton's young and developing and they're going to be very good. East has turned into a very good program. The last three times we've played it's been ties and two of them had to be decided by kicks. They've been really good, competitive matches."
The schedule will present the usual challenges, Laraba said.
"We're going to return some trips to Brooke and to Bridgeport. Fairmont Senior's coming down; that's always a good game," he said. "Wheeling (Park) is coming down to us. We go to Morgantown, the defending state champion. GW. All that fun stuff."
The season will start Friday, Aug. 19, against Fairmont Senior, which won back-to-back Class AA/A state titles before last season. The match will begin at 1 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
