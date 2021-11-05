Focused Cline leads Greenbrier East over Woodrow Wilson

Tyiai Kimble, of Woodrow Wilson, right, gets tackled by, Bryson Ormsbee, of Greenbrier East, during game held at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley Sept. 3. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herlad)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Woodrow Wilson’s lengthy playoff drought appears to be over.

With the score tied at 21-21, the Class AAA co-No. 16 Flying Eagles scored three unanswered touchdowns — two in a 55-second span — to beat No. 12 South Charleston 42-21 Friday at Eagles Stadium.

The win likely clinched Woodrow’s first playoff berth since 2014. The five wins is a best for sixth-year head coach Street Sarrett.

The official final West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings will be released Saturday.

Woodrow (5-5) scored three TDs in the fourth quarter, with the go-ahead 36-yard connection from Maddex McMillen to Keynan Cook coming with 9:06 to play.

Tylai Kimble then scored what looked to be the clincher with a 15-yard run to make it 35-21 with 2:07 left. But on South Charleston’s next drive, Kimble intercepted Black Eagles quarterback Trey Dunn and returned it 35 yards for his second touchdown in less than a minute.

Kimble finished the night with 10 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Moore ran for two TDs and Nate Grayton scored one.

Dunn was 12-of-27 for 185 yards and a touchdown but the Flying Eagles picked him off three times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video