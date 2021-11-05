SOUTH CHARLESTON — Woodrow Wilson’s lengthy playoff drought appears to be over.
With the score tied at 21-21, the Class AAA co-No. 16 Flying Eagles scored three unanswered touchdowns — two in a 55-second span — to beat No. 12 South Charleston 42-21 Friday at Eagles Stadium.
The win likely clinched Woodrow’s first playoff berth since 2014. The five wins is a best for sixth-year head coach Street Sarrett.
The official final West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings will be released Saturday.
Woodrow (5-5) scored three TDs in the fourth quarter, with the go-ahead 36-yard connection from Maddex McMillen to Keynan Cook coming with 9:06 to play.
Tylai Kimble then scored what looked to be the clincher with a 15-yard run to make it 35-21 with 2:07 left. But on South Charleston’s next drive, Kimble intercepted Black Eagles quarterback Trey Dunn and returned it 35 yards for his second touchdown in less than a minute.
Kimble finished the night with 10 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Moore ran for two TDs and Nate Grayton scored one.
Dunn was 12-of-27 for 185 yards and a touchdown but the Flying Eagles picked him off three times.