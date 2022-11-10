If Woodrow Wilson can play its entire first round playoff game against Huntington tonight like it did in the first half of its last meeting with the Highlanders, coach Street Sarrett likes his team’s chances.
He would like to avoid anything resembling the second half.
Woodrow (6-4) takes the No. 15 seed into the Class AAA playoffs and will travel to No. 2 Huntington for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. It, of course, will be a rematch of the teams’ Oct. 7 encounter, a 42-15 win for the Highlanders that snapped a three-game win streak for the Flying Eagles.
Woodrow did everything it wanted in the first half of that game, other than score more points. The offense controlled the clock and the defense held its own against Huntington’s prolific attack.
It all flipped in the second half. The Highlanders were able to hit some big plays on offense and the Flying Eagles committed several penalties that killed drives and often pinned them deep in their own territory.
“The first game, we controlled the ball that first half and just came out the second half and just made a lot of mistakes,” Sarrett said. “We turned that ball over and just couldn’t overcome it.”
Woodrow got the ball to start the game and put together a 14-play drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. It didn’t produce points, but the defense forced Huntington into a three-and-out, and Woodrow was able to score on its next drive, a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jay Jones.
“It’s kind of like I tell these guys, it’s like an avalanche. They let that avalanche get on them against Huntington High and we just played a bad second half,” Sarrett said. “If we can put a (second) half together like we did the first half, I look for a different outcome.”
It’s those mistakes that have hurt Woodrow the most this season. They have turned the ball over 17 times to 14 takeaways and have committed untimely penalties.
“Some teams we play a good half, or come out flat and wait till the second half to get going and just laid an egg,” Sarrett said. “We laid an egg in some games. Very good ball club, we’ve played some very good teams and lost to some very good teams. Everybody’s 0-0 and we’re just hoping to move on in the playoffs.”
The Eagles have been able to establish ball control thanks to a stout and experienced offensive line that includes four seniors in left tackle Will Elkins, left guard Tyee Fowlkes, center Bryant Hill and right guard Christian Burks.
Also up front for Woodrow are senior left tight end Caiden Wallace, sophomore right tackle Drake Bowling and freshman right tight end Alex Blankenship.
They all have helped open up a running game that has accounted for 2,985 yards. Leading the way is senior Matt Moore with 1,089 yards and has scored five touchdowns.
Junior Darmonté Mitchell has 633 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns, followed by senior Tylai Kimble (343, 8 TDs), senior Nate Grayton (334, 6), Jones (237, 6) and senior Leon Smith (235, 1).
“They didn’t care who was getting all the carries,” Sarrett said. “They just like to carry the ball. No egos among those guys. There were no statisticians wanting to know their stats or anything like that. They’re just wanting to play football and have a good time.”
Huntington (9-1) is led by running back Zah Zah Jackson with 85 carries for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Gavin Lochow is also a threat to run (89-798, 10), and is 67-of-150 passing for 1,759 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Woodrow is in the postseason for the second straight year after going six straight seasons without a playoff berth. That was the plan going in, but not the whole plan. The Flying Eagles have not won a playoff game since 2001 (40-7 over Spring Valley), something Sarrett wants to see change tonight.
“Everybody’s 0-0 and it doesn’t matter, we know who we’re playing,” Sarrett said. “We’ve played them and they’ve got to play us. We give people a little bit of trouble with our offense. Our defense has come around here the last fes weeks, so man I look for good things from this ball club Friday night.”
