After a lackluster performance in week one, Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett promised he would find the players who wanted to play with all-out effort.
On Hall of Fame Night Friday at Van Meter Stadium, the Beckley coach was true to his words and his team responded in kind.
Twice converting on key fourth-down situations in the opening half, Woodrow Wilson hit two big plays for a 14-0 halftime lead that turned into a 24-7 victory over longtime rival Greenbrier East.
"I saw a bunch of kids step up tonight and some really good defense," Sarrett said. "The offense got clicking a little bit and we had some guys step in when we got a few more injuries. Total team win tonight. The defense was 100 percent better and guys were tackling tonight."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Flying Eagles drove the ball to the Greenbrier East 21-yard line, where they faced the first big fourth down of the game.
Needing seven yards to keep the drive alive, quarterback Maddex McMillen rolled left, stopped and looked back to his right. Seeing that his wide receiver, Antwon Burnett, had broken free against the flowing defense, McMillen fired a perfect strike for the game's first score early in the second quarter.
Greenbrier East responded by driving the ball to the Woodrow Wilson 10-yard line. It was there that Flying Eagles linebacker Zach Weaver changed the fortunes for both teams.
With East looking like it might score to even the game, Weaver put a thunderous hit on East quarterback Monquelle Davis. The freshman was forced to leave the game and did not return the rest of the night.
Two plays later, Woodrow stopped the Spartans on fourth down at the six-yard line to take over on downs.
Woodrow moved the ball to its own 15-yard line on three plays, but faced a crucial fourth-and-one situation. In what would normally be a sure punting situation, Sarrett went against the odds.
"That right there is called, faith in an offensive line that has really put the work in. That is a great group of kids," Sarrett said confidently. "We had some fourth downs in the first half and I just told the team we were going to win, so we had to go for them."
McMillen pushed the ball forward just enough to get the first down and the Flying Eagles applied a major blow on the next play when senior Martay Lee found a seam on the right side and popped free for an 84-yard touchdown run.
"Martay got loose and he has some speed when he wants to turn it on. I am glad he turned it on tonight," Sarrett said,
It was a tough blow for the Spartans, who had held their own in the first half.
"Two big plays in the first half got us in the hole," Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee said. "If you take away those two plays, we are playing a pretty good football game."
Joseph Wells pushed the lead to 17-0 with a booming 38-yard field goal in the third quarter before East got its only score of the night on a six-yard run from Marion Lawson.
After rushing for over 100 yards last week, Lawson was bottled up Friday by the Woodrow defense, which allowed him just 36 yards on 18 carries.
"When you look at a back like Marion, teams are going to key on him," Lee said. "We just have to do a better job with our assignments, even when teams are keying on him."
Aiden Sheehan iced the game for Woodrow Wilson when he scored on a three-yard run with just over eight minutes left in the game.
At the end of the game, Sarrett lauded his teams effort, while Lee expected more from his team, especially in a rivalry game.
"Anytime when you have a game like you had tonight, a rivalry game, those are games you shouldn't have to get up for. Those are games where you should come ready to play and put your best foot forward," Lee said. "We have high expectations and we want our effort to be at a high level no matter who we are playing against."
"Good building block win tonight," Sarrett said. "Get that first win on your home field, a 100-year (celebration) game and Hall of Fame Night. It made those guys that played here very proud tonight."
Woodrow Wilson (1-1) travels to Parkersburg Friday, while Greenbrier East (1-1) goes to St. Albans.
GE (1-1): 0 0 7 0 — 7
WW (1-1): 0 14 3 7 — 24
Second quarter
WW: Antwon Burnett 21 pass from Maddex McMillen (Joseph Wells kick)
WW: Martay Lee 84 run (Wells kick)
Third quarter
WW: Wells 38-yard FG
GE: Marion Lawson 6 run (Owen Vogelsong kick)
Fourth quarter
WW: Aiden Sheehan 3 run (Wells kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Nate Baker 2- (-9), Lawson 18-36, Bryson Ormsbee 3-15, Kyle King 10-91. WW: Sheehan 4-16, Weaver 9-98, Lee 7-99, Mykel McDowell 5-14, McMillen 4-8, JaCobe Harville 2-7, Bryant Jones 1-4.
PASSING — GE: Monquelle Davis 2-3-0-47-0. King 0-6-0-0-0. WW: McMillen 5-9-0-68-1.
RECEIVING — GE: King 2-47. WW: Lee 2-52, Burnett 2-26, Ian Armstrong 1 (-10).