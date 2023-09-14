Tyler Radford is in his first season as the placekicker for the Woodrow Wilson football team and he had a couple of field goals along with three extra points in his first varsity game.
Likewise, Coby Dillon has hit a lot of shots as a basketball player at Woodrow, with 60 3s a season ago as a freshman on one of the state’s most storied programs.
Neither of the sophomores can remember doing something that rivaled their kick and shot Thursday in the Flying Eagles’ 3-1 win over Greenbrier East.
Radford and Dillon scored in the first half and held off Greenbrier East in the second half after the Spartans closed to within 2-1 and earned a win that assures the Flying Eagles of hosting the sectional tournament next month.
Radford scored the game’s first goal midway through the first half.
“We got a couple passes and (the ball) went out wide,” Radford said of his goal at 20:46 of the first half. “Michael Fayiah played it back to me and it just it, not even thinking.”
Some 10 minutes later it was Dillion’s turn.
“So, Jackson Brown got the ball on the sideline, he was able to beat one defender (in the box) and he was able to get the ball in and I thought Joe Cochran, their goalie, who is a very good goalie, was going to get it,” Dillon said of his goal at the 10:26 mark of the first half. “It goes in, he bobbles it, it falls out a little bit and I hit it with my left foot and hit a top corner.”
That turned out to be the game-winner.
Radford apparently saw it coming.
“Before the game I told Coby we were both going to score in this game,” Radford said. “We walked out and we both scored. That’s a pretty big one (premonition) but I believed we could do it.”
“Radford hit a rocket,” Woodrow Wilson coach Steve Laraba said. “And then Jackson Gray had a great bit individual skill on the goal line to get a really good hard ball in and Coby, right place, right time, buried it in the back of the roof of the net.”
The 10-minute period when Woodrow Wilson scored the two goals was big.
“They’re a team that doesn’t score a whole lot of goals and when they do, and you know they are excellent defensively, it gives them that much more confidence to do what they do best,” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “They just played an excellent game; you have to give them a lot of credit.”
Woodrow Wilson took the 2-0 lead into the half, but Greenbrier East tightened it up in the second half when Ian Gadd scored a goal that ended Woodrow Wilson’s consecutive shutout streak at six straight.
On the play it looked like Bryson Doss, owner of the six straight clean sheets, seemed to get tangled up and fell down lunging at the shot.
“We lost our assignments, we kind of got caught there and gave them that open shot there,” Laraba said. “And honestly it may have been a little bit of a deflection. Bryson’s feet got caught up underneath him. That’s what happened. It’s unfortunate. That was their first shot on goal in the whole game. To limit a team the quality of Greenbrier East to only two shots on target and very few attempts as a whole is not easy to do.”
Woodrow Wilson kept up the pressure on East, and although they only got five shots on goal, they turned up the heat.
“We talk about that,” Lemine said. “Especially when you come here and it’s Woodrow, and the crowd, and we knew they were going to come out really quick. And they did. I thought we weathered the storm. We gave energy and effort and that was something we’re preaching to these kids all year long.”
Connor Bell added a goal late for Woodrow Wilson to conclude the scoring.
For Woodrow, it’s the first win against the Spartans since beating them on penalty kicks in the 2021 sectional tournament.
“This is very big,” Laraba said. “East is a very, very good program. It’s a rivalry game for multiple reasons. We needed to beat a good team and we beat a good team tonight, we really did.”
Radford said the goal against Greenbrier East, coming in a rivalry game, even topped the two field goals in his first football game replacing former teammate Connor Mollohan.
“It’s really tough because it’s a big rivalry between football and soccer both,” Radford said. “I would have to say that this is probably bigger.”
Dillon concurred.
“This is up there, if not first, easily,” Dillon said. “Definitely (the rivalry) played a big part. This is very big. I was 0-4 between basketball and soccer (against Greenbrier East). I knew I had to get it back and I’m happy that we did.”
Woodrow Wilson (6-1-2) hosts Oak Hill on the pitch next Thursday. Greenbrier East (5-2-1) is at St. Albans on Thursday.
