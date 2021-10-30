A four-touchdown explosion from junior Nate Grayton in the second half propelled Woodrow Wilson past rival Oak Hill 49-10 and kept the Flying Eagles' Class AAA playoff hopes alive.
As the Flying Eagles sought to gain control on Senior Night at Van Meter Stadium, Grayton stepped to the forefront. With his team leading just 14-3 midway through the third period, Grayton fielded a 51-yard punt from Oak Hill's Ethan Vargo-Thomas at the Beckley 38 and sped 62 yards to the end zone. Connor Mollohan's PAT kick pushed the margin to 18, 21-3.
The punt return score in the third set the stage for a very productive fourth quarter for Grayton. He scored three more times — on a 6-yard run at the 9:05 mark, on a 35-yard sprint with 7:11 to go, and on an 8-yard run with 4:24 left as Beckley began to assert itself over the Red Devils.
"Tonight he really came alive," Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett said of Grayton. "That's the Nate Grayton we've been looking for.
"I just look at this as his breaking-out game, and it helped us out a lot."
Grayton's 35-yard TD came after Woodrow got a short field when Oak Hill unsuccessfully went for it on fourth-and-7 at its own 38. A potential halfback pass was thwarted and the Flying Eagles took over on downs.
His 8-yard score occurred after teammate Matthew Moore recovered an Oak Hill fumble on the previous possession. On that tally, Grayton put his head down and fought through several Oak Hill defenders before crossing the goal line.
On the very next Oak Hill drive after that tally made it 42-10, Beckley's Michael Miller stripped an Oak Hill ball carrier and found the end zone on an 8-yard fumble return for the hosts' final score of the evening.
"This is a big win, big win," said Sarrett. "Beckley-Oak Hill is always a big rival game, so that's a big win for us.
"They (his players) just came out and played better. We established the run and just kept with our running game. We just went with what worked for us, and the running game was working so we just rode it out.
"And we played some tough defense in the second half; that's what really helped us. We made some adjustments, and the defense really shut them down."
Each team scored on its opening drive. The Red Devils struck first, advancing to the Woodrow 8 before the drive reached a fourth-and-goal situation at the 8. That set up a successful 25-yard field goal by Vargo-Thomas.
Beckley answered right back, though, proceeding on a long drive of its own that got help from an Oak Hill interference call. Finally, quarterback Maddex McMillen darted through a hole on the right side for a 10-yard TD, and Mollohan's PAT made it 7-3.
Beckley's Moore, who gave the Oak Hill defense fits in the ground game most of the night, scored on a 4-yard run early in the third to set the table for Grayton's second-half surge.
Sandwiched in between Grayton's four scores was a hard-charging, 29-yard TD jaunt from Oak Hill's Vargo-Thomas, and Vargo-Thomas converted the PAT kick to allow the Red Devils to creep to within 21-10 with 2:33 remaining in the third frame. Leonard Farrow produced some solid runs, including an 18-yard gain, to enable that drive.
As the first half wound down, McMillen was hit late out-of-bounds on the Beckley sideline while scrambling, and a scuffle ensued between the two teams. Three personal fouls were eventually whistled, with two of them offsetting and the third, against Oak Hill, moving the chains to the OHHS 29 with 24 ticks left. With 2 seconds left, Woodrow faced a third-and-26 from the 46, and a heave toward the end zone by McMillen was intercepted by Oak Hill's Braxton Hall.
The solid triumph allows the Class AAA No. 25 Flying Eagles (4-5) to move into next week's regular season finale at current No. 11 South Charleston with a big dose of confidence.
"We're getting ready for next week, get ready for South Charleston," Sarrett said. "(We're) still right in the mix.
"Our playoffs started tonight; this is round one for us."
Friday's game was featured by the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.
Oak Hill (3-6) travels to play No. 5 University next Friday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
OH (3-6): 3 0 7 0 — 10
WW (4-5): 7 0 14 28 — 49
First quarter
OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas 25 FG, 3-0, 6:10
WW: Maddex McMillen 10 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 7-3, 2:08
Third quarter
WW: Matthew Moore 4 run (Mollohan kick), 14-3, 8:13
WW: Nate Grayton 62 punt return (Mollohan kick), 21-3, 5:37
OH: Vargo-Thomas 29 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 21-10, 2:33
Fourth quarter
WW: Grayton 6 run (Mollohan kick), 28-10, 9:05
WW: Grayton 35 run (Mollohan kick), 35-10, 7:11
WW: Grayton 8 run (Mollohan kick), 42-10, 4:24
WW: Michael Miller 8 fumble recovery (Mollohan kick), 49-10, 4:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH: Leonard Farrow 22-124, Omar Lewis 11-48, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 15-103-1, Trenton Rider 3-17, Braxton Hall 1-(-2), Alex Colaiseno 1-(-3), Elijah Gray 4-45, Team 3-(-22). WW: Matthew Moore 9-84-1, Maddex McMillen 6-55-1, Keynan Cook 2-19, Nate Grayton 5-73-3, Leon Smith 2-12.
PASSING — OH: Colaiseno 0-1-0-0-0, Vargo-Thomas 0-1-0-0-0. WW: McMillen 8-15-1-87-0.
RECEIVING — OH: None. WW: Elijah Waller 1-4, Elijah Redfern 3-27, Cook 1-32, Miller 2-24.
TAKEAWAYS — OH: Hall (INT). WW: Moore (FR), Miller (FR-TD).