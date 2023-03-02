As usual, the morning session of the state wrestling tournament’s second day will go a long way in setting up the team race.
Parkersburg South, looking to reclaim its Class AAA state championship after Wheeling Park interrupted its seven-year run last season, emerged as the Day One leader Thursday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
South’s Patriots finished with 41 points.
The next three spots are separated by two points, with Woodrow Wilson in fourth with 32 points. Tied ahead of the Flying Eagles are Spring Mills and University with 34 points.
“It went kind of how we expected,” Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. “We had a couple matches where it was like, hey, we’re in a good spot here, but we just didn’t wrestle good enough to win those, two matches in particular.”
The Flying Eagles have eight of 12 wrestlers still alive in the championship rounds — Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (126), J.J. Bailes (132), Troy Harris (138), Vance Neal (144), Ethan Osborne (157), Jay Jones (175) and Landon Jones (190).
Rounding out the top five is defending champ Wheeling Park with 25 points.
“(Friday) is going to be interesting,” Osborne said. “Those guys that fell to the losers bracket, they’ve got to start putting it together now. If we’re going to be able to push for anything in the top three, we’re going to have to have these wins, especially in the first round of (consolations). It’s super important as a team.”
Greenbrier East’s Will Godby (113), Kaden Stone (132) and Calvin Roberts (285) all won their first round matches. Oak Hill has Gabe Truman (215) and Colton Naylor (285) in the quarterfinals, and Princeton’s Carter Meacham is still alive at 190.
In Class AA/A, Fairmont left with first-day lead with 40 points. Independence is fourth with 26 points and has six of its 13 wrestlers in the quarterfinals — Dillon Perdue (106), Caelyb Nichols (144), Judah Price (150), Jesse Adams (165), Colten Caron (175), Josh Hart (190) and Logan Isom (285).
In second place is four-time defending champion Point Pleasant with 36 points. Braxton County is third with 33 and Oak Glen fifth with 23.
Greenbrier West (12) is 10th overall and is third among Class A teams, trailing Cameron and Wirt County, both with 14. Alive in the championship rounds for the Cavaliers are Tucker Lilly (120), Clayton Robinson (132), Moses Gray (144) and Cole Vandall (215).
Other area wrestlers who won in Thursday’s first round are: Walker Furrow (Shady Spring) and Luke Kelly (Nicholas County) at 113; Sailor McKinney (Nicholas County) at 120; Caleb Burns (Nicholas County) at 138; Kaden Helmer (Shady Spring) at 157; Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County) at 190; and Marcus Matney (PikeView) at 285.
Nicholas County is tied with Greenbrier West, Lewis County and Clay County with 12 points.
The tournament will resume Friday at 11:30 a.m. with championship quarterfinals and the first two consolation rounds.
The semifinals and third consolation round will begin at 7:30 p.m.
