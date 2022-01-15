Woodrow, Independence find success at Winner's Choice

The Winner's Choice Tournament proved to be beneficial for a pair of Raleigh County teams.
Woodrow Wilson finished runner-up and Independence also placed in the top 10 Saturday in Fairmont.
The Flying Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, scored 193 points, second to champion Spring Mills’ 223. Spring Mills is ranked seventh in Class AAA.
The Cardinals placed five wrestlers in the finals and three came away with championships.
Woodrow had three finalists and two champions. Freshman Jimmie Bailes (32-0) edged Jacob Perry of Spring Mills 3-2 for the 113-pound championship, and senior heavyweight Jackson Evans decisioned Parkersburg’s Jeffery Jones 10-3 for the title, improving to 27-2.
Junior 152-pounder Ethan Osborne (32-1) suffered his first loss, dropping the final 3-1 to Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills.
Class AA No. 6 Independence was the top Class AA team and finished tied for sixth with Cable Midland with 123.5 points.
Judah Price, a junior at 145 pounds, ran his record to 8-0 with a first period pin of Spring Mills’ Chance Williams.
Dillon Perdue lost the 106 title match 7-0 to Matthew Dolan of Spring Mills. Perdue is 17-2 on the year.
Also locally, Oak Hill finished 15th with 81.5 points and Greenbrier East was 20th with 46. Spartan junior Thomas Mullins (18-1) dropped a tough 4-2 overtime decision to Clay County’s Noah Casto in the 220 final.
