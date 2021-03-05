Woodrow hosts Shady in marquee opener

Even though its season ended before getting a shot to play for a state tournament berth, Shady Spring had a lot to be proud of last season.
Playing one of the toughest schedules that pitted them against teams like George Washington, Capital, Robert C. Byrd, Bluefield and Fairmont Senior — all of which they beat — there were plenty of satisfying wins.
Maybe none more so than the one against Woodrow Wilson.
Sporting an 0-42 all-time record against the Flying Eagles, Shady came away with its first win in the series behind a 34-point performance from all-state guard Tommy Williams, beating Beckley 77-65.
The Flying Eagles haven’t forgotten and will get their shot at revenge tonight when they host Shady at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I don’t think there’s a whole lot to say,” Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. “You can’t overstate what this game is. They beat us last year and the kids haven’t really talked about it much, but they’ve had to hear for a whole year that Shady has the bragging rights, so I think that’s definitely in the back of their minds.”
On the other side, the Tigers have aspirations of building a winning streak in the series.
“They’re excited,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “Everyone is ready to roll. We respect their program, but we want to prove to everyone that we’re one of the top programs in the state and that’s where we’re headed. We’re excited, but it’s Woodrow and they have a really good team. They’re long and athletic and they can rebound and bang up. We’re just excited because we think this is becoming a good rivalry.”
Of course, the makeup of both teams looks a little different.
Beckley lost all-staters Ayden Ince (transfer) and Richard Law (graduation), while Shady’s all-state guard tandem of Williams and Luke LeRose graduated. Still, there isn’t a loss of star power.
The Flying Eagles will be led second-team all-stater Ben Gilliam, who is considered by many to be the best big man in the state, while Shady will be led by the dynamic guard duo of sophomore twins Braden and Cole Chapman. Each team’s strength plays well against what was a weakness for the last year.
“I think Coach Kidd and I would say we match up well,” Olson said. “I think any team we play this year, I can argue we have the best trio of guards in the state in my opinion.
“Ben, though, he’s going to give us trouble. I think he’s the best big man in the state. He’s got natural moves, he’s strong, he’s got a good base and he finishes through contact. He’s a nightmare matchup for us, but I have faith in some of our other kids. I have faith in Jaedan (Holstein) because he’s long. He might not be as strong as Ben, but he’s got length and we’ll work on him by committee. We’re not going to shut him down, but we’ll try to hold him. He’s a good player and he’s going to get his, we just can’t let it happen for four quarters.”
Kidd feels the same about Olson’s stable of guards.
“They’re really good ball players,” Kidd said. “They’re always playing whenever there’s a gym open so you see them a lot and know they’re good. They can handle pressure and shoot pretty good so they’ll be a lot to handle, but I think we’ve gotten better at guard, too.”
The players won’t be the only difference this time around.
With Covid protocols, attendance will be limited — a far cry from last year’s raucous crowd that filled the Armory. That could be an early advantage for a younger Shady team.
“We definitely worry about nerves,” Olson said. “We showed it in our scrimmage game. We were nervous and turned the ball over. Hopefully, after a couple of minutes we can get that turned down and we can go ahead and get after it the way we’re supposed to. These are all young kids. We have four new starters and most of those kids, outside of Cole and Braden, haven’t played a lot. Not having fans, I think that’s to our advantage this year.”
“I think it definitely makes a difference,” Kidd said. “Our kids usually feed off the crowd a little bit, but it’ll be different. We have to bring that energy ourselves for four quarters.”
