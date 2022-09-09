All high school football fans enjoy the atmosphere of Friday Night Lights, but sometimes the schedule dictates otherwise.
Woodrow Wilson will break from tradition on Saturday, hosting Parkersburg South with an afternoon kickoff of 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but a change was necessitated while the finishing touches are being placed on a new lighting system at Van Meter Stadium.
The way Flying Eagles coach Street Sarrett sees it, his team might be playing Saturday football in November anyway. Might as well get a taste of it now.
“It’s strange, but you know what? They play playoff football games on Saturday, the (Class AAA) state championship is played on a Saturday,” he said. “Get these kids used to something like that.”
The Flying Eagles (2-0) have rode an emphatic ground attack to wins over Riverside (31-28) and Greenbrier East (49-21) to start the season. They ran for over 600 yards against East and attempted only one pass.
“Things are going well,” said Sarrett, now in his seventh season as head coach. “We can get better at some things and that's what we hope to do from week to week. Shore up some things on our offense and defense, special teams. Make some things happen and just get better and hopefully make the playoffs and make some noise in the playoffs."
Eight players have gotten carries for the Flying Eagles, with Darmonté Mitchell breaking out with a 303-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Spartans. Quarterback Jay Jones got into act with 79 yards and a score.
"They're not worried about who's getting what carries or whatever," Sarrett said. "They just like playing football and winning."
Against Parkersburg South (2-0), Woodrow will be facing a team that mixes the run and pass. The Patriots are averaging 302.0 yards on the ground and 187.0 through the air in blowout wins over Capital (59-0) and University (78-14).
Gage Wright and quarterback Robert Shockey are almost even in the Patriots' rushing attack. Wright has run for 211 yards (four TDs) and Shockey 205 (three TDs). Shockey has completed 19 of 29 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.
Defensively, the Patriots have allowed just one yard rushing (16 vs. Capital, minus-15 vs. University).
"They're a threat like Riverside and, I think, Greenbrier East, but a little better in the skill positions," Sarrett said. "Receiver, pretty daggone good quarterback in Shockey, running back in Gage Wright. They have a big line, probably the biggest line we've seen since we scrimmaged Spring Valley. So it will be a good test for us."
