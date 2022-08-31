Woodrow Wilson’s home opener against Parkersburg South will be played one day later than originally scheduled due to continued renovations at Van Meter Stadium.
The game will now be played Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m.
Among the work in progress is the installation of new stadium lights. There is no word on the status of future home games.
The Flying Eagles (1-0) will visit rival Greenbrier East this Friday at 7:30 p.m. They opened the season last week with a 31-28 win at Riverside.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.