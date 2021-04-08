oak hill — Despite a valiant effort, Oak Hill’s long drought against Woodrow Wilson continues.
Seeking their first boys high school basketball win over the Flying Eagles since January 1990, the Red Devils came up just a bit short Thursday on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center. Woodrow Wilson controlled the boards and prevented the hosts from finding a good offensive rhythm often enough, and the end result was a 53-48 Beckley victory over its section foe.
The two teams last squared off in 2016.
After Oak Hill built up a 17-12 advantage on a pair of foul shots from Ethan Vargo-Thomas with 1:35 left in the opening stanza, Woodrow Wilson had a solid 5-0 spurt to tie it at 17-all after one period, and the Flying Eagles tacked on a 6-0 run as halftime neared to carry a 38-32 lead into the locker room.
Oak Hill’s Jacob Perdue buried a 3-point goal to knot the game at 32-all late in the second quarter, then Woodrow Wilson’s Dewayne Richardson and Elijah Redfern both converted drives in the waning minute of the frame before Richardson scored on a steal on an inbound play at the buzzer to give the Flying Eagles momentum.
“We rebounded, and we played better defense,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd. “I thought we might ... beat them on the boards, and I thought for those stretches our defense was pretty good.
“And we didn’t throw the ball away during those stretches.”
“They rebounded the ball well. They hit the glass; they’re bigger and stronger than us,” said Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson. “I thought we were competitive on the glass, but we need to be better at putting bodies on people and being physical.
“And we made some questionable decisions at the end of the game, and at key moments. It happens. We’re learning how to win. We’re young, two sophomore guards out there. We’ve just got to do the small things to win games. It’s a tough lesson to learn today, but I hope we learned it.”
Oak Hill went cold from the field in the third period, going just 1-of-12 until Omar Lewis scored on a putback to cut the deficit to seven, 43-36, with 1:35 left in the third.
“We got a little stagnant offensively in the third quarter,” Jackson said. “We didn’t move the ball. When we moved the ball, we got pretty good shots.
“But I give those guys (Woodrow) my credit. Their guards really got down and played good defense on us.”
Oak Hill 3-pointers from Vargo-Thomas and Cade Maynor whittled the Woodrow lead to 45-42 with eight minutes left, but the Eagles eventually moved back out to a 51-45 margin on a Richardson putback. Perdue’s two freebies made it 51-48 in the frantic closing stages. Redfern then converted a Red Devil miscue into two points to make it 53-48 for the visitors, and Oak Hill lost possession in a tie-up with 8 seconds left.
Maddex McMillen led the Flying Eagles with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the opening half. Redfern tossed in 12 points, and Richardson and Ben Gilliam supplied 10 points apiece.
“This was a good morale win for us,” Kidd said. “Give Oak Hill credit. Their kids played extremely hard.”
Perdue finished with 15, Lewis 13 and Vargo-Thomas 10 for Oak Hill.
The Red Devils (5-3) will travel to Bluefield for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday. Woodrow Wilson (5-10) will visit Parkersburg South for a 6 p.m. game that same day.
Woodrow Wilson (5-10)
Ben Gilliam 10, Keynan Cook 3, Maddex McMillen 13, Jace Colucci 2, Dewayne Richardson 10, Kayden Slay 3, Elijah Redfern 12
Oak Hill (5-3)
Jacob Perdue 15, Omar Lewis 13, Leonard Farrow 1, Sam Crist 2, Cade Maynor 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10, Camden Craddock 4
WW 17 21 7 8 — 53
OH 17 15 10 6 — 48
3-point goals — WW: 5 (McMillen 3, Redfern, Slay); OH: 7 (Perdue 2, Lewis 2, Maynor, Vargo-Thomas 2). Fouled Out — WW: Richardson. OH: None.