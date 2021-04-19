Woodrow has three in semifinals

Woodrow Wilson had a productive first day at the state wrestling tournament.
The Flying Eagles placed three wrestlers in Tuesday morning's semifinals and are in the top 10 in the team standings heading into the final day at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ethan Osborne (138 pounds), Devan Gauldin (195) and Jackson Evans (285) are still alive in their pursuit of a state championships. Woodrow finished the day with 44.5 points, ninth in the overall team standings.
"After Day 1, we have three wrestlers in the semifinals and all are now all-state wrestlers," second-year coach Matt Osborne said. "We also have three wrestlers one win away from placing and earning all-state. Now it gets a lot tougher. (I am) so proud of our young men."
Woodrow has not had a state champion since Matt Callahan in 1999.
Osborne was heartbroken for 152-pounder Hezekyiah Creasy, who dropped a 3-1 overtime decision to Tyler Meisenzahl of Washington in Monday's quarterfinals. He bounced back with a pin of Hurricane senior Griffin Porter in the consolations.
Also still alive for Woodrow are Ryan Mukhtar (120) and Jay Jones (170).
Greenbrier East has two wrestlers in the semifinals, which will start at 10 a.m. Colby Piner will be wrestling at 160 and sophomore Thomas Mullins will be wrestling for a spot in the 220 finals. The Spartans are 14th with 29 points.
The Spartans have not had a state champ since Joe Heath won back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000.
Wrestling in the consolations for Oak Hill (19th, 25 points) are Dominique Johnson (182) and Maxwell Underwood (195).
In one of the day's upsets, Princeton's Trace Hatfield took out the state's top-ranked 113-pounder, Nate Cox of Ripley, in the quarterfinals.
The championship matches will begin at 6:30 p.m.
