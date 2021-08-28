For all the anticipation of what the Woodrow Wilson offense might be able to do this season, the defense made its own statement Friday night.
The Flying Eagles intercepted Riverside quarterback Jake Walker four times, returning two for touchdowns, and pitched a shutout in the second half to start the season with a 39-12 victory at Van Meter Stadium.
Senior Keynan Cook and sophomore Elijah Redfern both had two interceptions and both had a pick-six. Redfern's return went for 85 yards and helped supply the final 27-point margin with 6:09 left to play.
"(The defense) played tough," head coach Street Sarrett said. "They were out on the field a lot. Our defense is way better and they got after it. Four interceptions? They're ball hawks. They like it."
"Every game. We work hard every game. So, yes, you can definitely call us ball hawks," Redfern said.
Woodrow (1-0) did surrender a couple of big plays while trying to corral Walker, who connected on a 39-yard pass on the game's first offensive play. And Andrew Baria's 69-yard touchdown run after bursting right through the defensive line got the Warriors to within 21-12 halfway through the second quarter.
And the defense got a big test when Riverside went methodical for its first touchdown. A drive that started at the Riverside 27-yard line with 5:41 to play in the first quarter lasted 19 plays and ended on Walker's 1-yard sneak at the 8:16 mark of the second — a total of 9:25.
The Eagles' nearly came out of it without allowing points. Walker's touchdown came on fourth-and-goal after Woodrow stopped three consecutive runs for no gain.
Woodrow then held Riverside (0-1) to one first down in the second half.
"They just came out and buckled down," Sarrett said. "We did some adjustments at halftime to contain that quarterback. He's tough out there (when he) gets going. We changed some stuff up. Our defensive staff did a great job."
Walker was held to 7-of-23 passing for 110 yards and the four picks.
"We've been working real hard this offseason, starting in February, and this summer. We knew we had to improve on defense," Redfern said. "So that was the biggest part. We just locked in and we knew we had to lock up this whole season. We really improved this offseason."
Redfern's interception return came on an overthrown ball. He caught the ball over his shoulder while going back on it, then about halfway into the return saw open field to his right, broke for it and just beat the last man across the goal line.
"I didn't really expect to get the pick-six; it was on the opposite 30," he said. "I caught the ball, waited on my blocks, I saw the open field and I knew I had to hit the hole."
The defense's dominance helped give the offense time to get going — at least after a quick start. Redfern was instrumental on that end, too, hauling in a 45-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Maddex McMillen to give Woodrow a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
But things slowed down as the offensive line had trouble protecting McMillen, who was sacked four times in the second quarter.
"Just young guys in some spots," Sarrett said. "Inexperience. First start. We're working on it and getting better week by week."
The Eagles improved in that area in the second half. Their first drive ended with a turnover on downs, but they were able to establish the run, with Darmonté Mitchell gaining 18 yards on four consecutive carries.
Eventually the offense started to click, and Mitchell's 40-yard touchdown on a screen pass added some breathing room with a 31-12 lead with 9:58 to play.
Connor Mollohan had a 23-yard field goal on Woodrow's previous drive.
"We just got our guys out in space and got the ball to them," Sarrett said.
Cook drew the attention of Riverside's defense and did not have a catch in the first half. He did have a pair of receptions for 10 yards after halftime.
Cook's contributions came on the defensive side. His 10-yard interception return put Woodrow ahead 14-0 with 7:26 to play in the first quarter.
McMillen completed 10 of 15 passes for 141 yards.
The Flying Eagles will host rival Greenbrier East next Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans opened the season with a 32-22 win at Point Pleasant.
