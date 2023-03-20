Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East opened their seasons Monday in Beckley. The Woodrow boys won their match 6-1, while the Greenbrier East girls squeezed out a 4-3 victory.
Boys results — Singles: No. 1, Ram Asaithambi (WW) def. Drew Beverage 8-0; No. 2, Alberto Simoncello (WW) def. Jonny Nguyen 8-0; No. 3, Ethan Shephard (WW) def. Dawson Trusty 9-7; No. 4, Luke Dolin (GE) def. Isaiah Lawrence 8-5; Doubles: No. 1, Asaithambi/Simoncello def. Beverage/Nguyen 8-0; No. 2, Shepard/Lawrence def. Trusty/Dolin 8-4; No. 3, Tyler Radford/Cam Johnson (WW) def. Nixon Brown/Lawson Hamilton 8-1.
Girls results — Singles: No. 1, Peyton Barker (GE) def. Abby Dillon 8-5; No. 2, Parker Hodges-McGuffin (GE) def. Pressley Jarrell 8-0; No. 3, Izzy Umberger (WW) def. Sophia Nguyen 8-0; No. 4, Kiki Bagut (GE) def. Dalya Hasan 8-6; Doubles: No. 1 Barker/Hodges-McGuffin def. Dillon/Umberger 9-7; No. 2, Jarrell/Hasan def. Nguyen/Bagut 8-4; No. 3, D.J. Fragile/Anya Hasan (WW) def. Emily McClure/Grace Boettner 8-2.
Woodrow will be at home Wednesday against Riverside and Thursday against St. Albans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.