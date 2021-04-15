Woodrow-Greenbrier East girls game off; status unclear

Thursday's Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 girls championship game between host Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East has been called off, and the status of the game is unclear.
The game was called off due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Greenbrier East camp. There were conflicting reports as to the future of the game.
One report had the game being postponed until Saturday. Woodrow Wilson does not feel safe playing the game Saturday and taking a chance of both teams ending up with positive tests, thus eliminating both from next week's Region 3 co-finals.
According to the Gazette-Mail of Charleston, Jeremy Buchanan, the athletic director at Oak Hill and the tournament director for the sectional, said the game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday in Beckley. He said the protocol directive came from the Secondary School Activities Commission.
In a one-sentence statement, Woodrow Wilson athletic director J.T. Payne said, "We want to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and we also want to ensure that both teams have the opportunity to play in the regional final."
Greenbrier East AD Sheryl Hulmes said she is "not allowed to comment at this time."
The sectional winner would host a regional co-final against the runner-up from Section 1, while the runner-up would go on the road to play the Section 1 champion. Those games are scheduled for Wednesday. The winners of each co-final advance to the state tournament April 27-May 1 in Charleston.
This story will be updated.