Woodrow girls win home opener

Three games in four days is not unusual at the state high school basketball tournament. The same situation to start the regular season is very unusual.
However, that is exactly where the Woodrow Wilson girls basketball team found itself Monday night.
Following tough road games Friday and Saturday, the Flying Eagles opened the home portion of their season against Capital.
If the home team was tired, it never showed. Woodrow Wilson started fast and knocked off the pesky Cougar 65-44 behind 37 points from its senior trio of Jamara Walton, Cloey Frantz and Sierra Conley.
"We are getting better and getting in shape. It was a great team effort tonightt," Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "We got everybody in the game and they all played hard. I was really pleased with the effort, but we are not satisfied though. We can play better. We had some defensive lapses and reached a little too much."
Capital's dream of knocking off the Class AAAA No. 5 Flying Eagles in a road upset came to a screeching halt early.
Two quick 3-pointers from Conley sparked an 11-2 run that stood at 19-5 after a buzzer-beater triple from Lataja Creasey ended the first period.
"I thought Sierra set the tone," Nabors said. "She did exactly what she was supposed to do. When she is open we want her to shoot it. I thought she did a great job showing some senior leadership."
The early deficit was a hole that Capital would never crawl out of the rest of the way.
"I got frustrated with a couple of calls. I think my energy hurt the girls early," Capital head coach Michael Cunningham said. "As a coach, I will take the blame for most of this."
Trailing by 14 at the break, the Cougars briefly cut the lead to 12 on a steal and a layup from sophomore Kyra Brown, who finished with 12 points.
Although Capital refused to lay down, that was as close as the score would be thanks to the defensive energy from the Flying Eagles that eventually became too much for the young Cougars.
"I feel we got outhustled out there tonight," Cunningham said. "I think we have a little more hustle than we showed. It's still early and Woodrow has a really good team. Tonight was a good challenge to see where we are so far."
Leading by 15 with just over two minutes left in the third period, Frantz hit a baseline runner before Walton scored through contact and converted the old-school three-point play which lit a fire under her teammates as the crowd erupted.
"Jamara can make our team a great team. Cloey is our captain and she makes us go. She is the heartbeat of our team, but Jamara is the one everybody feeds off of," Nabors said. "When she is playing hard and playing well, the energy just flows through everybody and that is what you saw tonight. Our intensity level went up when they saw Jamara working hard. That is senior leadership and that is what we need."
Frantz opened the third quarter with a longball to push the lead to 22 points, and after back-to-back scores inside from Camille Fenton and Olivia Ziolkowski, Woodrow had its biggest lead of the night at 26 points with five minutes to play.
Walton led the Flying Eagles with 15. Frantz scored 13, while Conley and Keanti Thompson added nine apiece.
After beating South Charleston Saturday and Capital Monday, Woodrow Wilson will look for another Region 3 win when it travels to Princeton Thursday.
"Princeton has been a longtime rival and we can't take them for granted," Nabors said. "We have to go to their place and it's always a hard place to win. We are going to have to be mentally tough, as well as physically tough to deal with any type of adversity that comes our way. I believe this team will come out focused."
Talayah Boxley scored a game-high 19 for Capital and Natalyia Sales added eight.
Capital
Kyra Brown 12, Talayah Boxley 19, Abbie Robinson 3, Natalyia Sales 8, Mya Toombs 2, Kierra Brown 1.
Woodrow Wilson
Keanti Thompson 9, Lataja Creasey 3, Cloey Frantz 13, Rachel Eans ,2 Olivia Ziolkowski 7, Camille Fenton 6, Somalia Nelson 1, Jamara Walton 15, Sierra Conley 9.
C 5 12 13 14 — 44
WW 19 12 18 16 — 65
3-point goals — C: 1 (Ky. Brown), WW: 8 (Thompson 2, Creasey, Frantz, Ziolkowski, Conley 3). Fouled out — WW: Bella Staples.