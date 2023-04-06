George Barbera was quite impressed with his Woodrow Wilson girls track team’s performance at last Saturday’s meet at Cabell Midland.
So strong was the effort, he expected a quiet trip home.
“To be honest with you, you think they would have slept on the bus on the way home,” Barbera said, “but from what I heard they were singing the entire two-hour trip.”
Talented and enthusiastic, a combination Barbera will gladly accept.
The day ended with a third-place finish for the Flying Eagles, a week after going runner-up at Ripley.
“What a day for the Flying Eagle girls,” Barbera said. “From the very beginning, they went after it.”
A couple of girls made their debuts at Cabell Midland, while a senior put everyone on notice.
Bella Staples was one of the state’s top shot put performers last season. She opened this spring with a second-place finish at Ripley, but then dominated in Ona with a toss of 42 feet, 6 inches. The second-best was 33-1.
Staples’ heave was just off the meet record of 42-7.5 and three off the state meet record of 42-9, according to runwv.com. It did set a Raleigh County record, Barbera said.
Staples is not alone among girls to step up for the Flying Eagles.
“Once the running events started, we just continued to roll,” Barbera said. “We had success in every relay. We scored a lot of points in individuals. We had two girls score in the long jump (Kyndall Ince third and Vai Simmons fifth), and (Mya) Wooton was third in the 100, first time running it. So it was a great day.”
Wooton was making her return to competition after suffering a knee injury days before the girls basketball team’s Region 3 victory over South Charleston. She ran the 100 in 13.15 seconds, three one-hundredths of a second off second place.
She also finished second in the 400, a race won by Greenbrier East’s Annie Whited (1:01.28). and Wooton ran with the 4x200 relay team that finished second (1:47.56).
“I’m feeling pretty good,” said Wooton, also one of top soccer players in the state. “I’ve just been trying to get training, back in motion. Quickly after my injury I was kind of right back. Even though my meniscus was torn, I was able to bounce back because of my history in sports.
“I wasn’t proud of myself or anything. It was just more of trying to get back to it so next meet I can meet (my next) goal. It was just a standard for myself. I knew it wasn’t going to be my best because obviously you can’t be perfect on the first day.”
Sophomore Salia Harris also got her season started in Ona, missing the Ripley meet while out of town for a travel volleyball tournament. She finished sixth in the 200. She was also a member of the 4x100 (fifth place) and 4x200 teams.
“There’s still room to improve, but I think we’re good,” Harris said. “We’re at a good starting place.”
Ince is in the difficult position of being the team’s top distance runner and a top sprinter. She also competes in the long jump, where she finished third (15-7.75) at Cabell Midland.
Ince is coming off a recent appendectomy and is slowly phasing back in.
“It’s different going from being in shape for cross country to being a sprinter in track,” the junior said. “I was doing super good in the offseason and then I had to get my appendix taken out. It knocked me down for a while, but I’m finally getting my strength back up.”
Junior Somalia Nelson tied for second in the high jump at 4-8.
Barbera was confident in the preseason that the team could be set up for a strong year.
“To be honest with you, when I saw the signup rosters, I knew we were going to be tough,” he said. “I knew we had a kid transfer in (Simmons, from Robert C. Byrd). She’s hit the ground running in our sprint relays. I knew we had a strong freshman corps coming in as well, and we returned nearly everybody from last season.”
The Flying Eagles will host the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational Saturday morning at the Pete Culicerto Track. Field events will start at 10:30 a.m., and running events pick up at 11 a.m.
Boys and girls teams from Independence, Wyoming East, Midland Trail, Summers County, PikeView, Bluefield and Fairmont will be there.
Woodrow’s boys team will compete at the Patriot Classic at Charleston’s Laidley Field on Friday, as will some members of the girls team.
The boys will host the Pete Culicerto Invitational on April 21.
