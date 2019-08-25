It is often said that a mother knows best.
Saturday morning, Mother Nature provided the ideal weather for the first major cross country event of the season, the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational.
“It was grueling today, but we had the most perfect conditions that you could have for a race,” veteran PikeView cross country runner Erin O’Sullivan said. “It was overcast and cool, it stayed in the 60s. It is all (we) could have asked for.”
All told, 460 high school and middle school runners competed over the terrain adjacent to Beckley-Stratton Middle School on one of the most difficult cross country courses in the state.
“It is a very difficult course,” Woodrow Wilson head cross country coach George Barbera said, with a wry smile. “My kids train on it two or three times per week and they are not the most fond of it.”
Shady Spring head coach Eric Lawson echoed that sentiment.
“It is deceptive. You don’t really know that you are climbing until you are about 100 meters in,” Lawson said. “It sneaks up on you. The first hill you come to, it is a snake in the grass. You don’t think this course is that bad, but it busts your butt.”
An event that keeps attracting more teams each year, Saturday’s race featured one of the strongest fields in tournament history.
“Glad to have Winfield and George Washington here, along with St. Albans,” Barbera said. “A lot of teams from the region came. We had a great turnout from the middle schools. They are doing a great job down in Wyoming County getting programs in the middle school and it was good to see them out today.”
Winfield won the girls event, led by four runners who finished in the top 10. Woodrow Wilson was a close second, followed by George Washington in third and PikeView in fourth. Shady Spring took home fifth place and Westside was sixth.
In her first high school race, Woodrow Wilson freshman Charlotte McGinnis opened some eyes when she finished second.
“I started off good and just tried to keep my pace steady,” McGinnis said. “I led for a little bit, but I just wanted to stay steady and not waste my energy. Once I got to the hill on the back I knew we had a mile left and I needed to try my best. I just took off. I tried to get a top-five (finish) today and I did better than that. “
McGinnis’ first-ever cross country race was for Park Middle School in the Chick-fil-A event as a sixth-grader.
“My family and close friends motivated me to run,” McGinnis said. “I tried it and it was fun I got fifth in my first race. So I told myself I needed to be committed now.”
McGinnis was part of a strong overall performance for the Lady Flying Eagles which included Collette Lindley (4), Savannah Hughes (10), Ashton Evans (14) and Kaya Wharton (16).
“I wasn’t surprised that she had a great race, it was just (a matter of) how good it would be,” Barbera said about McGinnis’ finish. “Colette ran good, too. All of the girls have been so strong the last couple of weeks.”
O’Sullivan, who won the girls event last year, had another strong finish Saturday, coming in third.
“I just got a sinus infection and I am pretty tight in the body,” O’Sullivan said. “I feel this is a good starting point for the season. I can only get better from this.”
Winfield completed the sweep of the high school events with the boys putting on a dominant performance, beating second-place George Washington by 63 points.
Nicholas County finished third and Shady took home fourth, aided by a strong performance from Jaeden Holstein.
“Jaedon is a freshman and he came out and blew me away. I didn’t know he had that in the tank.” Lawson said. “(Saturday) is the first time he has ever ran a 5K and he runs an (18:23). Our top four runners were under 20 minutes today, We are a lot deeper than we were last year and we had two of our top-five guys that had to drop out of the race.”
A strong finish from senior Grey Hazuka helped Shady edge St. Albans for fourth.
“I just gave it all that I had. You see a man in front, you have to push and catch him,” Hazuka said. “They had to help me walk across the ropes after the race. That is how you are supposed to be at the end of the race.”
Nicholas County head coach Jennifer Gatewood was pleased with her team’s performance against such a tough field.
“I am thrilled with what we did today,” Gatewood said. “They have all cut times off last year’s run. We didn’t anticipate seeing (George Washington) and Winfield. That was a nice surprise and some good competition.”
Woodrow Wilson finished sixth as a team, while Jonah Stevens took home second place overall in the individual competition.
“I love running and I just come out to have fun. It helps me get stuff off my mind,” Stevens said. “Last year I finished (this race) with a time of 18-flat. This year I ran it in 17:42. That is not my best time; I have had a 17-flat (professional time). So I look forward to working and getting stronger.”
Park Middle won the girls middle school division, led by overall winner Bria Donatelli, Lani Misch (9) and Emma Adams (12).
Winfield won the boys division with Park taking home third place behind strong finishes from Brandon Canaday (2), Ty Austin (4) and Josh Cormack (7).
