When the Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team won a sectional title last season, coach Julie Agnor was excited.
This year, not repeating never crossed her mind.
"I started coaching this team five years ago, and last year it was just kind of like, 'Oh, we did it,'" Agnor said. "This year, I expected it."
The reason for the coach's confidence lies in the pieces that came together — a team loaded with experience and a sophomore who has established herself as one of the area's top players.
That combination came through again Thursday night, with senior Sophie Hall and sophomore Mya Wooton helping lead the Flying Eagles to a 3-0 win over Oak Hill for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
With the win, Woodrow (14-5-3) will face perennial Region 3 heavyweight George Washington for a berth in the state tournament. The teams will meet Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the Flying Eagles' home turf at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
"It just means everything. As a senior, I'm not ready to let go of this team yet, so as far as I can stretch it," said Hall, who scored her team's first goal of the night to give her five for the tournament. "I'm just so proud of us. We've trained all year for this. We're ready to give it our all in regionals."
"I know these girls are a great group of girls and we can take it all the way if we just believe it," added Wooton. "We just have to work together and keep going."
Hall and Wooton have shined all season — and they're not alone — but they stepped it up in the sectional tournament. Hall had four goals in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Princeton, and Wooton's goal and two assists on Thursday gave her three each this week.
"We're like little evil twins out there," Wooton joked.
"We work together. I don't know, it's like a partnership. One's off, the other will pick it up. We keep each other level. I've played soccer with her for a long time so she's always been an older sister to me, but we've always worked like we are the same."
"It's like the day (Wooton) got here, it just clicked," Hall said. "We clicked and we worked together. When she's man-marked, I'm moving and I'm doing what I need to do. When I'm man-marked, she steps up and does what she needs to do. We're always looking at each other and telling each other to have fun and giving it our all together."
They worked together to get Woodrow on the board against the Red Devils, Hall putting in an easy goal after a cross from Wooton that made it 1-0 in the game's 24th minute.
"When you know it can be your last game, you've got to play like it's your last," Hall said of her sectional performance. "Every time I step on the field I just know, if this is going to be my last, I'm going to do my part. And as a midfielder, as a forward, I know my part is to get us on the scoreboard, so I do all I can and Mya contributes to that."
Wooton did it again in the 50th minute, setting up junior Ama Ackon-Annan for her 19th goal that put the Eagles in control with a 2-0 lead. Ackon-Annan and Hall share the team lead in goals scored.
Wooton then put it away in the 66th minute with a rocket from over 30 yards to make it a 3-0 game.
Agnor was proud of her team for staying focused on the goal.
"They didn't quit," Agnor assessed. "They got hit. They got bounced around a good bit, but they didn't retaliate. They stayed on their feet, they stayed their focus. They worked hard. They put together everything that we practiced. The whole season comes to this point. What we've been doing all season, happens out here."
Oak Hill coach Gerald Wilburn took nothing from the Flying Eagles, who shut out the Red Devils for the third time. But he's confident heading to next season — while the Eagles will lose some key seniors next season, Oak Hill has fielded a young team.
"We've got a bright future ahead," said Wilburn, whose team finished the year 9-10-2. "We're going to work hard and we'll be back next year. They lose some key pieces, and down the road it's going to be Oak Hill's section, not Woodrow Wilson. I can tell you that."
Woodrow's attention turns to the defending state champion Patriots, who defeated South Charleston 6-0 for the Section 1 championship. GW edged Woodrow 1-0 Sept. 29 in Charleston.
Agnor said the whole team has come together at the right time. With senior Ally Arthur in goal, the Flying Eagles have won five straight — all shutouts.
"We've had ups and downs, just as with any team really learning to play together and to really move the ball together," Agnor said. "It's been this very back half of the season that it's just melded together. You couldn't ask for a better, the whole center together is just phenomenal."
