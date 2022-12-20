It looked as if Oak Hill was on pace for its best shooting night of the season. The Red Devils made four of their first six shot attempts, three of them 3-pointers, and led rival Woodrow Wilson a little more than four minutes into the game.
Then the Flying Eagles called a timeout, and that was the end of that.
Trailing 11-9 at that break, Woodrow went on to score the game’s next 20 points to break away in what became a 57-34 victory Tuesday in Beckley.
“Beckley was running a 1-3-1 against us. We can shoot the ball, but it doesn’t seem like we shoot the ball well under pressure,” Oak Hill coach Darrell Compton said. “They speed us up, and when they speed us up, their heart rate goes (up) and they’re throwing shots up. It’s not that they’re getting bad shots, they’re just launching them.”
“We started out in a new defense,” Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said. “I kind of had a feeling we wouldn’t look good. We just worked on it (Monday), so we’re just trying some different things. So we started out flat; hats off to them, they knocked down shots. We went back to our normal defense, got back to some consistent play, good play.”
Nabors said Saturday’s 64-44 loss at Huntington showed his team some changes that need to be made.
“We’re going to keep working because we’re going to need it,” he said. “Our man-to-man was not good against Huntington. So we’ve got to change it up. We’re going to have to be able to adjust to how the game is being called. If there’s little ticky-tack fouls, we have a tendency to back off a little bit because of the way the game is being called. I’m not talking about referees or anything like that. I’m just saying, for us. So that’s why we put in another type defense that can help avoid that.”
Once the Red Devils slowed down offensively, Woodrow pounced.
The teams traded shots in the first 4 and a half minutes, Oak Hill getting a pair of 3-pointers Hannah White. Another 3 from Jayda Wilburn prompted Nabors’ timeout.
Woodrow (4-2) had actually scored on consecutive possessions prior to that, then held the Red Devils scoreless over a span of 8:26. It was actually a 24-3 run that vaulted the Flying Eagles to a 29-11 lead with 5:16 to play in the half.
Oak Hill went even longer without a field goal — Taysia Gray scored 9 minutes, 17 seconds after Wilburn’s 3.
“Couldn’t buy a shot. That’s been the story of our year,” Compton said. “We get up some good-looking shots but can’t get it in the basket. We’ve got a young team. Hopefully it will come sooner than later.”
In a strange third quarter, Woodrow struggled offensively as much as the Red Devils had. Oak Hill (2-4) got a shot from Gray six seconds in but again went a long stretch — 10:15 — before Harper Davis laid one in for her team’s second field goal of the second half.
Woodrow wound up scoring just 17 points after halftime.
“All in all, the kids did play hard,” Nabors said. “I would have liked a better finishing outcome, but there was some subs and they sat for a while. They played three quarters of JV and sat for a while, so they were probably stiff. I have to take that into consideration.”
Josie Cross led the Flying Eagles with 15 points. Lataja Creasey added 13 and Abby Dillon 10.
“I was glad to see Sarah Hopkins hit some shots and we saw her attacking the basket, which is what we want her to do. She got to the free throw line. I was very proud of that,” Nabors said. “I thought Josie started to get a move on. Missed a few chippy shots but played hard and played really good defense. She’s a natural shot blocker. Things that you can’t teach; she’s got real good timing.
“I thought Taja ran the show. Abby Dillon just let the game come to her. All in all great team effort.”
Donya Burton scored six points in the second quarter for Woodrow before leaving with an injury inside the final 13 seconds. She returned to the bench after halftime with an ice bandage around her left knee.
Gray led Oak Hill with 10 points.
Oak Hill will host Greenbrier East Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Woodrow is off until Dec. 30 when it travels to South Charleston.
Oak Hill
Harper Davis 2, Taysia Gray 10, Hannah White 6, Jayda Wilburn 6, Cara Smith 4, Jordan Harris 2, Kiki Kizka 2, Grace Angelona 2.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 10, Josie Cross 15, Lataja Creasey 13, Sarah Hopkins 5, Leiloni Manns 5, Taylor Gunter 3, Donya Burton 6.
OH 11 8 4 11 — 34
WW 21 19 7 10 — 57
Three-point goals — OH: 5 (Gray, White 2, Wilburn 2); WW: 3 (Cross, Creasey, Hopkins). Fouled out — none.
