Woodrow girls get second chance at GW

The Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team is well aware of the enormity of the task that awaits.
The Flying Eagles have faced it once already this season. They played George Washington on their home field, and the perennial power beat the hosts 10-0.
That day is not exactly looked back on fondly.
"We were not mentally tough that game. We kind of fell apart," Woodrow Wilson coach Julie Agnor said. "I think we're going to come at it with a different attitude."
The second chance comes Thursday, when the Flying Eagles take on the Patriots (18-1-3) for the Class AAA Region 3 championship. Kickoff from the Trace Fork Soccer Complex will be 5 p.m.
Woodrow (9-8-5) is coming off an impressive week in the Section 2 tournament. It started with a 5-1 semifinal win over Princeton, then concluded with a 3-1 win over Oak Hill for the championship.
The Flying Eagles trailed the Red Devils 1-0 at halftime, but quick goals from Mya Wooton and Sophie Hall put Woodrow ahead 2-1. Wooton added a late goal to solidify the win.
Hall, a junior, leads the team with 13 goals and Wooton, a freshman, has 12. Both have eight assists.
Sydney Vaught, Ama Ackon-Annan and Ali Berg have each scored five goals.
"Really the whole team moves as a unit and if you watch, you can see that," Agnor said. "They obviously control the middle very well, but the whole team is really a unit."
The season has been one of experiments for the Flying Eagles, in search of the right formula.
"We've tried different formations, we've tried different positions, really just trying to see what works," Agnor said. "We had to perfect a few things. We were really dependent on our center, and we had to start pushing wide and getting dependent on everybody. Once we started doing the team thing, it all came together."
Thursday's winner will advance to the state tournament Nov. 5-6 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber