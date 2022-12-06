A game that tested the mental makeup of both teams ended in South Charleston’s favor.
Woodrow Wilson looked past a four-point second quarter to get back in the game, then the Black Eagles had enough in overtime to hold for a 47-44 win Tuesday in Beckley.
After falling behind 28-19 at halftime, the Flying Eagles scored the first nine points of the third quarter to tie the game. It was tied 32-32 after the period and 42-42 at the end of regulation.
Woodrow took the lead on a shot just inside the foul line by Josie Cross with 2:04 left in overtime. But the Black Eagles scored five points in a 41-second span on a 3-pointer by Natalie Smith and a layup drive by Sidney Harris to make it 47-44 with under a minute to play.
The Flying Eagles had their chances with South Charleston going 0-of-5 at the free throw line in the final 48.2 seconds. But Kyra Brown’s steal with 1.8 seconds left sealed it.
“At the end, the biggest difference was we were able to make some buckets and get some stops and they didn’t,” said South Charleston coach Karley Walker, who played AAU basketball for Woodrow coach Brian Nabors. “That was really the difference in overtime.
“We came out really slow in the second half. Woodrow’s a good team. I actually played for coach Nabors. He’s a fantastic coach. I knew they were going to pressure us, so we did a great job in overtime of handling that pressure and getting to the free throw line. Now, we should have made some free throws, but we still got up by three and they did all the basketball IQ things to finish the game out.”
Woodrow, playing its first game of the season, struggled offensively all night and turned the ball over often in the second quarter. That led to a 16-4 advantage for South Charleston in the period.
Those four points didn’t come until Taylor Gunter scored consecutive baskets inside the two-minute mark.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Nabors said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes throughout the game, not just down the stretch and in the fourth quarter. Throughout the game we made some mental mistakes that I thought changed the game.”
Woodrow then came out in the third and took command. A three-point play by Leiloni Manns, consecutive layups by Cross and a putback by Sarah Hopkins made for a 9-0 run to get the Flying Eagles back in the game.
“We’re going to try to build on the positives that we saw in the third quarter,” Nabors said. “We know we can be a really good defensive team. We’ve just got to put it together.”
Smith had a game-high 21 points for South Charleston (2-1), which will play East Fairmont on Saturday.
Lataja Creasey led Woodrow with 13 points and Cross had 12. The Flying Eagles will host John Marshall Friday at 7:30 p.m.
