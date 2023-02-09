It was Senior Night for Woodrow Wilson, a celebration known to often get players off their game.
On this night, there was extra distraction for the whole team to deal with.
The Flying Eagles were without head coach Brian Nabors, who has unexpectedly resigned from the post he had held since the 2015-2016 season. He was with the team for Monday’s 53-48 loss at George Washington.
School officials would not comment on the situation — even stopping short of confirming or denying Nabors’ resignation.
But Nabors was not at Thursday’s home finale — a 57-32 win over Bluefield — and his departure was the buzz after the game.
The team was coached by Nabors’ brother and assistant Gene Nabors, along with Kevin Henry.
Brian Nabors did not respond to a text seeking comment.
“It was rough. Very rough,” Gene Nabors said. “I can’t comment on some things. I’ll just leave it — eventually it will get out, but I’m just going to leave it up to him, what all happened.
“He was here in spirit. I told the girls just go out and just go play. Don’t worry about his situation. He’s a grown man, he knows what to do, so we’re just going to go out and play. Have fun and do it. It probably bothered them a little bit, but we’re going to keep trucking.”
The Flying Eagles, ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday. They overcame a slow start to improve to 11-8.
Seniors Lataja Creasey, Madison Belcher, Kaylyn Cowger, Keanti Thompson, Abigail Humphrey and Taylor Gunter were recognized before the game.
“Slow start. Senior Night, a lot on girls’ minds,” Nabors said. “Last home game. But we did some good things and we did some bad things. We know we’ve got to get better from it. So (Friday) we’ll go over some things we did tonight and get ready for Riverside.”
One of those things was not finishing around the basket, something that has hurt the team at points throughout the season.
“Definitely, so (Friday) we’re going to do a bunch of layups and stuff,” Nabors said. “We’re going to finish. They’re going to have to make a hundred before we leave.”
While the Eagles were missing shots, Bluefield helped with turnovers. Woodrow slowly gained separation, and 3-pointers by Creasey and Abby Dillon in the final 40 second of the first half made it a 30-10 game at the break.
A 13-0 run in the third quarter helped put the Eagles ahead 49-15 going to the fourth, where they extended their lead to 57-18 after a three-point play by Gunter with 4:59 to go.
That was the last Woodrow would score and the Beavers (6-9) scored the last 14 just to make it a 25-point game.
Adrienne Brown scored eight points and Krisalyn Dowell six for Bluefield, which will host Wyoming East Friday at 6 p.m.
Dillon finished with 12 points for Woodrow. Leiloni Manns had 11, six as part of an 8-0 run to get her team moving in the first. Creasey had 10.
Woodrow will visit Riverside Saturday at 1:30 p.m. before closing the regular season with games at Oak Hill on Wednesday and PikeView on Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.