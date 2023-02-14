Woodrow Wilson head girls basketball coach Brian Nabors has rescinded his resignation.
The move was confirmed by Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price to The Register-Herald Tuesday morning.
“I can tell you there is a letter on my desk that he wishes to rescind his resignation,” Price said. “I can confirm that.”
Nabors later confirmed it but declined comment until after the matter is resolved.
Nabors tendered his resignation abruptly last Thursday before the Flying Eagles’ win over Bluefield on Senior Night. Details on the reason for his resignation remain unknown.
Nabors’ resignation was on the agenda for Tuesday’s Board meeting and the rescindment will still be acted on.
Nabors took over a struggling program in 2015 and turned it into one that is respected around the state. After combining for a 9-38 record in his first two seasons as head coach, the Flying Eagles posted a 14-12 record in the 2017-18 season.
Two years later, Woodrow went 20-4 and defeated Greenbrier East for a sectional championship and beat George Washington in a Region 3 co-final to advance to the Class AAA state tournament.
Woodrow defeated Morgantown in the first round. The next day, the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
In 2021, Woodrow was declared the sectional champion in a no-contest after Greenbrier East could not play because of Covid. The Flying Eagles went on to beat Capital for their second straight berth in the state tournament, where they lost to GW in the first round.
Woodrow was 10-8 when Nabors resigned last week. Brother and assistant coach Gene Nabors led the team to wins over Bluefield and Riverside in his absence.
Woodrow’s next scheduled game is Wednesday night at Oak Hill. The Flying Eagles have clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
