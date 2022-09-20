Woodrow girls blow by Greenbrier East

Mya Wooton scored two goals as Woodrow Wilson defeated Greenbrier East 5-0 Tuesday in Fairlea.
Woodrow improved to 4-0-1 against sectional opponents and locked up the section's best record (all other teams have at least two losses) and will be the No. 1 seed when the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament starts the week of Oct. 17.
Freshman Mia Seiter got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from Sophie Hall in the 32nd minute. Hall made it 2-0 right before halftime when she put in a ball that had been blocked in the 39th minute.
Ama Ackon-Annan got in on the scoring in the game's 67th minute, then it was Wooton's turn in the 82nd minute. Wooton wrapped up the scoring with her second goal with under six minutes to play.
Woodrow (7-2-3) will visit Capital Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while the Spartans (5-5-2) will travel to face the Cougars on Saturday at noon. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.