CHARLESTON — Liz Cadle scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and No. 2 seed Woodrow Wilson defeated No. 7 Morgantown 44-37 in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Wednesday.
Victoria Staunton was held to four points but grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lady Flying Eagles (20-5). Freshman Keanti Thompson finished with eight points and five steals.
Woodrow led 22-17 at halftime but struggled taking care of the ball in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 30-28. But the Lady Eagles corrected that and were able to pull away.
Kaitlyn Ammons had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Morgantown (14-12). Cat Wassick added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Woodrow will take on Thursday's Greenbrier East/Martinsburg winner Friday at 9 p.m. in the semifinals.