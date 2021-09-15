Woodrow game canceled

Woodrow Wilson’s football game at Bluefield scheduled for Friday has been canceled after the Mercer County Board of Education announced all schools will go to remote learning for two weeks.
That will go into effect Thursday and last until at least Sept. 27.
During that time, all athletics practices and activities are prohibited.
It was unclear Tuesday night if Woodrow will try to find a new opponent. Woodrow Wilson athletic director J.T. Payne said he will know more on Wednesday.
Also canceled is Westside’s game at PikeView.
