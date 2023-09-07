fairlea — Woodrow Wilson fired the first salvo in what promises to be an interesting Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament next month.
In what can be described as a postseason atmosphere at Greenbrier East, the Flying Eagles beat the Spartans 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 to take the final match in a trimatch Thursday evening.
The back-and-forth match seemed to turn during a long delay when officials had a lengthy discussion of what ended up being a book-substitution problem.
The third set went from being tied 3-3 to 4-2 Woodrow and the Flying Eagles went on to win the next four points and eight of the next 10 to lead 12-4.
“They were just fired up, they were ready to get the game going and finish it,” Woodrow Wilson coach Bre Rhodes said of her squad.
More important, Greenbrier East coach Matt Sauvage said, was the delay took momentum from his team.
“It was kind of a book and substitution thing going on, the lineup was wrong at the beginning of the game,” Sauvage said. “Nobody caught it at the beginning, it probably should have happened there. That’s part of the sport. Did it hurt us? Yes. Just because after the second set the momentum went away all of a sudden. We had a lot of momentum on our side. But it’s part of the game, it’s why we play the game.”
Woodrow Wilson continued to use the new-found momentum from there and went up 22-16.
East cut it to 24-22 but Woodrow ended it on a kill by Alanna Penn, who helped lead a big performance by the Woodrow Wilson front line in the first and third sets.
“They did a great job up there,” Rhodes said. “They knew what they had to do. East has a big block up there and they had to work around it and they did what they had to do.”
Greenbrier East had an early lead in the first set, but Woodrow Wilson seemed to be buoyed by that front line play and by a big run of service points by Dalya Hasan, who had six straight to make a 9-4 deficit 10-9 Woodrow Wilson.
It was tied again at 13-13 but Woodrow scored 12 of 18 points to win he first set.
“We always talk about going on a run, and we use a lot of subs, so if we can go on a run on serve, that helps cut down on subs, so she did a good job on that run,” Rhodes said.
Likewise, the Greenbrier front line, led by Gracie Gumm and Ragan Rink, fought back to take control in the second.
“I thought they controlled things in the first, but I thought our girls on the front fought back and did a really good job in the second set to get the momentum back on our side,” Sauvage said.
Sauvage said the Spartans learned some things from the loss, their first in 11 matches this season.
“We haven’t even come close to where our potential is,” Sauvage said. “I was excited how the girls played tonight. There are a lot of things to fix. But that’s part of how the season goes. We are further along than I thought we would be. I’m excited to see what the season holds in store for us.”
For Woodrow, it is a steppingstone.
“It’s always a battle when we come down here with East, it’s always back and forth,” Rhodes said. “It’s always to win against East no matter where you are but it’s even bigger in their home gym. It’ll be big for our girls. They will take this and run with it.”
Greenbrier East beat Oak Hill in straight sets in the first match, 25-9, 25-6.
Woodrow Wilson beat Oak Hill in the second match 25-10, 25-7.
“We definitely had a slow start today to the matches, but I feel like we are a little stronger than we’ve been in the last couple of years,” Oak Hill coach Stacy Carrol said. “We are a stronger looking offensive team. It’s always a pleasure to play Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson. Playing the tougher schools make us tougher than we were yesterday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.