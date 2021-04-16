Two innings in, everything looked so good for Woodrow Wilson. Youth then took over, and things went in the opposite direction.
The Flying Eagles jumped to a 4-0 lead before Lincoln County scored 14 runs over the third through fifth innings for a 14-7 win Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Lincoln County scored seven runs in what was a disastrous fifth inning for the Flying Eagles. They committed two costly errors and five Cougar batters walked, two with the bases loaded.
"We've just got to throw strikes. We can't defend ball four," Woodrow coach Chris Walls said. "Our immaturity and our youngness showed when the game got tight. Throwing the ball around, (an errant throw) to right field and the guy goes to third base on it. It's just wrong timing for kids to show (lack of) maturity level for the game. We'll get better. They work hard and they will get better."
Lincoln County got to Woodrow starter Travis McDaniel for three runs in the third to get to 4-3, but the Eagles got all three of them back in the bottom half. After that, Cougars starter Trace Adkins settled down.
The senior right-hander retired 10 straight batters at one point and let his offense take care of the rest. He came out of the game with two outs in the seventh inning after reaching his pitch count.
"He's a player. He's a senior and one of our leaders," Cougars coach Greg Lambert said. "It just took him a while to get going. This was our first game in over 700 days (because of the pandemic that wiped out the entire 2020 season). Hopefully this is a good sign for us and we're just shaking the rust off. Hopefully we can continue to roll a little bit."
McDaniel pitched well through the first three innings. The left-hander struck out Gabe Bates to end the first after falling behind in the count 3-0, then induced a double play after walking Zachary Byrd to lead off the second. All three Lincoln County runs in the third were unearned.
McDaniel left after four innings with a no-decision.
"Even when they scored and we still had the lead, I thought Travis pitched a heck of a ballgame," Walls said. "He threw strikes. We want to pitch to contact. We don't have a strikeout pitcher. I want to pitch to contact and I thought he did good. I got stuck there, all of my pitchers were in the field and I hate bringing a cold pitcher to the rubber."
Micah Clay struggled in the fifth and was pulled with two outs in favor of Connor Mollohan, who allowed two inherited runners to score before ending the inning with a strikeout. He settled down and stranded three runners over the final two innings.
Cooper Vaught and Daniel Dickenson both drove in a pair of runs for Woodrow (1-1), which started the season Monday with a 22-9 win at PikeView.
Center fielder Logan Williams hit a two-run inside-the-park home run and threw out a runner at home. Walls is encouraged by Williams, who is learning a new position.
"A couple of balls in the outfield, the center fielder's got the primary (angle), he was drifting instead of calling for it and the next thing you know the guy calls him off at the last minute because he doesn't know what's going on," Walls said. "He's in a new position. But, you know what? He's a daggone good outfielder. I will take my chances with him out there. He's got the arm for it. He's our best outfielder."
The Cougars had five extra-base hits, including doubles from Trace Adkins and Austin Adkins.
"They're gritty. They're battlers," Lambert said. "That's a good thing about this bunch is we don't have a bunch of stud-type players. We've got a bunch of gritty players. I'm just real pleased with them. They don't give up and hopefully we can build on that."
The Cougars (1-0) will visit Clay County for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Woodrow will begin play in the annual Coppinger Tournament against Summers County Saturday at 6 p,m. at Princeton's Hunnicutt Field.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com