Woodrow falls to Knights

After Cabell Midland scored its first goal in the game’s eighth minute, Woodrow Wilson coach Steve Laraba pleaded with his team to move the action from the middle of the field.
The Flying Eagles did that and seemed to be in control. Unfortunately, things got away from them late and the Knights left Beckley with a 3-1 win.
“I thought that we played really well for the majority of the second half,” Laraba said. “I think the last 10 (minutes) got us. We just weren’t able to finish opportunities we had. We had a really good one early in the first half and then we had a lot in the second half and we didn’t capitalize. Then we had a couple of letdowns in the last 10 minutes, and good teams with good players will punish you for that.”
The Knights (2-0) pushed two penalty kicks into the net in that time frame. The first came from senior Garrett Shields at the 70-minute mark and the second from junior Ryan Holmes in the 75th minute.
Shields gave Cabell Midland its first lead when he scored from just outside the goal line just 7:17 into the match.
It stayed that way until halftime, then Woodrow was able to tie it early in the second half. Hayden Johnson’s shot from just outside the penalty box grazed the bottom of the crossbar and bounced to the right corner of the net in the 49th minute.
The loss left the Flying Eagles with a 1-1-2 record in what has been as bizarre a season for them as any other team in any fall sport. While Raleigh County has remained in the yellow on the Covid-19 metrics map, several of Woodrow’s opponents have come from orange counties. Two games have been able to be rescheduled, but two had to be canceled.
Laraba will take that over the alternative.
“I don’t want to say it’s frustrating. It’s inconvenient,” he said. “It could be worse. We could be orange or red and not be playing at all. But we’re looking ahead at the maps and what the trends are, who we’re playing, if we’re going to have to reschedule games, and if we have to do that we start checking out schedules to see who else is playing schools in those counties. It’s an inconvenience I’ll take. I know there’s a lot of players in Fayette, Kanawha and Monongalia counties that would love to have the inconvenience of not knowing exactly who you’re playing.”
Laraba likes what he has seen out of his team and feels things could be even better.
“To be honest, I think we’re better than 1-1-2,” he said. “We’re just a little young and slightly inexperienced in a couple of areas. We’re really close. I’m happy with them, and I think that, if we are able to continue to play games and we figure things out a little bit more, we’re going to be just fine.
“Evan Donatelli and Isaac Roop are our two most experienced seniors, so we rely on them a lot. We’ve got a really good midfield core in Hayden Johnson and Carson Eckley, and Donatelli is one of those as well. We’ve got some athletes that we just need to get just a little more soccer game experience. When that happens and they start to figure out the nuances, they are going to be really, really good.”
Woodrow will host Huntington St. Joe Saturday at 11 a.m. before starting a five-game road trip.
