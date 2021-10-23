CHARLESTON — The game had a little bit of everything for Woodrow Wilson. including a couple of defensive touchdowns and an individual record-setting night.
Just like last year, however, the only thing missing was a victory.
Quarterbak Maddex McMillen and receiver Keynan Cook left their marks on Flying Eagles football in a 48-35 loss at Class AAA No. 12 George Washington.
Cook set single-game record for receptions at 13 and receiving yards with 172. The previous mark for catches was 10 by David Allen in 2008, and Jace Colucci set the yardage record of 170 last year in a 48-45 loss to the Patriots.
Cook now has 38 receptions this season, eclipsing the old record of 35 set by Matt Morris.
McMillen, who was 25-of-40 for 283 yards and two touchdowns, has 235 pass completions on the year. He surpassed the record of 215 previously shared by Phil Culicerto and Andrew Johnson.
Nate Grayton returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to give Woodrow Wilson a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game, and Leontrae Smith returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown to open the second-half scoring.
Freshman Keegan Sack ran 15 times for 178 yards and five touchdowns for GW (5-3).
The Flying Eagles (2-5) will host Oak Hill in their home finale on Friday.
WW77714—35
GW714720—48
First quarter
WW -- Grayton 50 int. return (Mollohan kick), 11:15
GW -- Valentine 12 run (Morehead kick), 8:56
Second quarter
GW -- Sack 3 run (Morehead kick), 2:07
WW -- Cook 50 pass from McMillen (Mollohan kick), :53
GW -- Dues 70 kickoff return (Morehead kick), :43
Third quarter
WW -- Smith 60 fumble recovery (Mollohan kick), 8:55
GW -- Sack 24 rush (Morehead kick), 6:54
Fourth quarter
GW -- Pinkerton 70 run (Morehead kick), 9:33
GW -- Sack 11 run (kick blocked), 8:27
WW -- Cook 17 pass from McMillen (kick blocked), 6:55
GW -- Sack 26 run (Morehead kick), 4:05
WW -- Sack 1 run (Smith 2 run), 1:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- WW: Moore 4-12, Smith 1-6, Grayton 3-2. GW: Sack 15-178, Pinkerton 12-158, Ky.Matthews 6-45, Kl.Matthews 8-56.
PASSING -- WW: McMillen25-40, 283. GW: Fenwick 4-9, 31.
RECEIVING -- WW: Cook 11-172, Redfern 7-46, 5-31. GW: Valentine 1-19