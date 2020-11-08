charleston — In a season full of uncertainty, the George Washington and Woodrow Wilson volleyball programs both survived the ups and downs and earned berths to the state tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots swept the Flying Eagles 3-0 in the Region 3 championship at GW, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-12. Both advanced, though, due to winning earlier in the day in the Regional semifinals with Woodrow knocking off Riverside and the Patriots defeating Greenbrier East.
Both GW (21-3) and Woodrow advance to the state tournament next Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, where the Class AAA field will be held. The quarterfinals will start at 9 a.m. The semifinals are set for 2 p.m., and the championship is slated for 7 p.m.
Unlike previous seasons when all three classes competed on three separate courts at the same time for a two-day state tournament, this year each class will play exclusively on a different day. Class A is on Thursday, Nov 2, with Class AA on Friday, Nov 3, and Class AAA on Saturday.
“We are fortunate to be able to play and there is a state tournament,” GW coach Missy Smith said. “We lived through the spring with no sports at all, and a scaled down state tournament is better than none at all. We are happy to have a chance at it.”
“It feels good to be back in the state tournament,” Woodrow coach Bre Rhodes said. “I wish we would have pulled this match out, but we are still headed to Charleston. I’ll take it. It has been a trying season and it’s great to end it there. I’m excited and the girls are ready. It feels good.
GW will be looking to defend their state title, having won it all last year in 2019. The Patriots didn’t make the state tournament in 2018, so Smith understands the importance of making it back, especially for the seniors.
“We are glad we are there and have a chance to defend, Smith said. “Our seniors are great. They remember what it was like to not even qualify. They also remember the opposite end last year when we won it. They would much rather have that feeling than they did as sophomores.”
GW is an experienced group with four seniors on the team, including three hitters in Nyla Birch, Maya Harris, and Camryn Hughes, along with Libero Karli Edwards.
“I’m very excited to get back to the state tournament,” Birch said. “I think we can do very well and I’m excited to get a good seed. It would be amazing to win another state title, especially since we played a lot less games this year.”
Earlier in the regular season, the two teams met with Woodrow earning a hard fought 2-1 victory on October 21, one of only three losses on the season for GW. It was all Patriots, though, in the rematch on Saturday in the Regional Final.
In the first set, both teams went back and forth early on. GW led 20-15 when Woodrow battled back and cut the lead to just two at 23-21. A Birch successful block gave the Patriots a point, and then they closed it out with a 25-21 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
The key second set came down to the wire with the Flying Eagles holding onto a slim 21-19 lead looking to even the match at 1-1. GW, though, would score the next five points to lead 24-21, one point away from victory.
Woodrow got a point back but once again, Birch made a big play for the Patriots. The senior hit a winner to close out the second set 25-22, and give GW a commanding 2-0 lead over the Flying Eagles.
“I was just excited, I wanted to kill it so bad and win it for the team,” Birch said. “It was a big difference going up 2-0. We wanted to come out strong, and we did. We just needed to calm down. We didn’t have much pressure on us at that point. We just wanted to take it point by point.”
With all the pressure off, the Patriots jumped out to a 5-1 lead early on in the third set. They extended the lead to 10-2, and then 15-3, before finally closing out Woodrow 25-12 to win the match.
“That 2-0 set lead is huge,” Smith said. “To be down and come back speaks a lot of where we are playing right now. I like our heart and guts. We don’t think we are out of any set. We had the momentum and then had a fast start in set three.”
Harris led GW with 11 kills, followed by 10 for Birch. Also for the Patriots, Ella Hall had 21 assists, and Caroline Demers also was in double digits with 17 assists.