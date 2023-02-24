Brian Nabors saw exactly what he wanted Friday night.
“It’s like coach says, that ‘Eye of the Tiger,’” Woodrow Wilson senior Lataja Creasey said after the Flying Eagles completed the first round of the postseason with a 66-41 win over Princeton for the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Creasey was one of three double-figure scorers for the Flying Eagles, finishing with a game-high 18 points.
Woodrow (15-8) distanced itself from the Tigers with a 19-point second quarter to take a 32-14 halftime lead.
“I thought we played at a high intensity level,” Nabors said. “I think the girls just focused from start to finish. We made some mistakes defensively and a few bone-headed plays offensively, but as long as we’re playing hard … I don’t really worry about that. We’ll fix those mistakes, but it was great effort. They executed well with the different defenses they tried to throw at us.”
Nabors wanted to be sure his players maintained their focus after the teams’ last meeting, a 71-27 Woodrow victory. Before that, Woodrow squeezed out a 49-45 win in Princeton.
“Leave no doubt and don’t take anything for granted,” Nabors said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times and we just had to stay focused and play together. Regardless of what happened we had to stay together and just focus on the task at hand, which is we play Lady Flying Eagle Basketball.”
“We knew the matchups were tough,” Princeton coach Matt Smith said. “They have a lot of explosive players everywhere. (Keanti) Thompson changes them, big time. and then you’ve got (Abby) Dillon and Creasey, who in their own right could take over a basketball game. and other kids who play their roles very well. It’s a tough matchup, and it’s always going to be a tough matchup for us. We knew that.
“Our best hope was that maybe we would have a little bit of success if they miss a couple of shots early, and they made those shots. Then we had to adjust, and we adjusted and it is what is, I guess.”
The Flying Eagles hit eight 3-pointers, giving them 18 in two postseason games.
Woodrow led by four after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 12-2 over the first five and a half minutes of the second to start to pull away.
A 3-pointer from Reagan Southers briefly slowed the Flying Eagles down, but they scored the last seven points of the period for the 18-point advantage.
The Tigers (10-14) got their offense going in the third quarter, but the closest they could get was 13 twice. Despite the improvements, the Tigers’ deficit ended up greater at the end of the period, 51-31.
Thompson finished with 16 points for Woodrow. Donya Burton, averaging 6.4 points coming in, scored 14.
Princeton got 10 points from Autumn Bane.
Princeton will take on Section 1 champion George Washington in the Region 3 co-finals on Wednesday. Woodrow will host runner-up South Charleston, also on Wednesday. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.
GW defeated South Charleston 56-33 on Friday.
Both winners will advance to the state tournament in Charleston.
South Charleston defeated the Flying Eagles twice in the regular season, including a 47-44 overtime game in Woodrow’s season opener in Beckley.
“Like I told the girls just now, every team we play from here on out is in our way of accomplishing our ultimate goal, so we’ve got to stay focused,” Nabors said. “I told them to enjoy tonight and we come back in the morning, back in the lab. Let’s get at it.”
“I’m excited to see what my team does next,” Creasey said.
Princeton
Kylie Conner 7, Maddie Stull 7, Autumn Bane 10, Reagan Southers 8, Kalyn Davis 3, Kalee Wright 2, Asia Collins 4.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 9, Josie Cross 4, Lataja Creasey 18, Keanti Thompson 16, Leiloni Manns 1, Madison Belcher 2, Donya Burton 14, Mya Wooton 2.
P 9 5 17 10 — 41
WW 13 19 19 15 — 66
Three-point goals — P: 4 (Bane 2, Southers 2); WW: 8 (Dillon 2, Creasey 3, Thompson 2, Burton). Fouled out — P: Collins.
