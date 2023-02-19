Ziyon Cousins, Woodrow Wilson’s lone senior, was honored on what ostensibly was his Senior Night Saturday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
But when the dust settled on what was the Flying Eagles’ 79-45 victory against visiting Buckhannon Upshur concluded, a pair of freshmen who led the way.
Coby Dillon had 16 points, and four 3 pointers, and Zyon Hawthorne added 13 and three 3s as the Flying Eagles improved to 8-12 on the season. Junior leader Elijah Redfern added 13 as well – including three dunks – and said the freshmen were starting to settle into the varsity experience.
“I feel like they are a lot more comfortable on the court and a lot more comfortable in certain situations,” Redfern said. “Defensively they are a lot more intact, on offense they know their roles. They are playing a lot better within the offense. If they keep it up, I think we can be tough to beat really.”
And it showed on a 16-2 run that spanned the first and second quarters and took a 20-16 Flying Eagles lead out to 36-18. Buckhannon Upshur would not get within single digits the rest of the night.
Dylan started the run with a two and then added his trademark 3 (he now has 55 on the season) before Cousins added a free throw to make the score 26-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Woodrow then ripped off 10 straight points after Malaki Williams scored for the Buccaneers to open the second quarter. Drew Fitzwater had a short jumper, Redfern added a free throw, Dillon had a basket and Zyon Hawthorne hit a 3 before Redfern finished it off with a drive and a layin.
Hawthorne had another 3 late in the half to give Woodrow a 19-point lead and the freshman had 21 of the team’s 43 halftime points.
They would finish the night hitting 7 of 13 3-point field goals and had 29 total points.
“Age-wise they are still young kids, Coby is 14 and Zyon may have just turned 15,” coach Ron Kidd said. “They are young kids who are really sophomores, they’ve played 20 games. We are just fortunate that they are playing well at this time of the season.”
It was crisp ball movement, making the extra pass, limited wasted time dribbling that highlighted not just that run but most of the game for the Flying Eagles.
“That’s what we want Beckley basketball to be, share the ball, be good passers,” Kidd said. “That’s called being a team right there when you pass the ball and share the ball.”
“We focused on taking what the defense gives us and pushing the ball in transition,” Redfern said. “Hopefully this can lead into tougher and harder games when we need it more than we did tonight.”
Redfern not only had 13 points, but he added nine assists, six rebounds and five steals in 21 minutes of action.
Really the only questions to be answered in the second half were scoring.
Would everybody score? They did, all 10 players who dressed for Woodrow scored in the game.
How many points would senior Cousins finish with? He ended with five points.
And would Owen Gunter, a 6-foot-7 freshman, score in his varsity debut? He did, much to the delight of the Woodrow student section and the bench, where the starters spent all the fourth quarter.
Cousins, honored before the game, said the night was special for him, after transferring in from Shady Spring for his final campaign.
“It was more of trying to get a bigger role,” Cousins said. “I still love my Shady guys, but I felt like I would have a bigger role, a better role as a player. The team is young, so I had to be a leader on the court as well as on the court. I was just trying to be my freshmen's older brother.”
It was a role he performed well, Kidd said.
“I thought he did a good job as a senior, five points and he had some rebounds,” Kidd said. “It was just an honor to get him in and get him some playing time in his last game in the Armory. I think he does a great job with leadership. He came over from Shady’s program and he knows what it takes to the sectional, regional and state championship game. He’s trying to get that to rub off on our kids.”
Buckhannon Upshur is now 6-15 and they were led by the 17 points of Carter Zuliani.
Buckhannon Upshur
Zack Calef-Boring 2 0-0 4, Bryson Johnston 0 2-2 2, Carter Zuliani 6 5-7 17, Ian Strader 3 1-2 7, Jaden Westfall 2 0-0 4, Jarin Westfall 2 0-2 6, Chase Spencer 1 0-0 3, Malaki Williams 1 0-0 2, Nathaniel Ringer 0 0-0 0, James Smouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-13 45
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 6 0-0 16, Elijah Redfern 6 1-2 13, Zyon Hawthorne 5 0-0 13, Braydon Hawthorne 2 4-4 8, MJ Staples 1 0-0 2, Drew Fitzwater 1 0-0 2, Ziyun Cousins 2 1-2 5, Kellen Heffernan 3 0-0 8, Owen Gunther 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Walton 4 0-2 8. Totals: 32 6-10 79
BU 16 11 6 12 - 45
WW 26 17 18 18 - 79
Three-point field goals – BU: 3 (Jar Westfall 2, Spencer 1) WW: 9 (Dillon 4, Z. Hawthorne 3, Heffernan 2) Fouled out – None.
