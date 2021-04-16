Woodrow Wilson was declared the winner of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship in a no-contest over Greenbrier East because of a positive Covid-19 test at East.
The Flying Eagles will host Capital in a Region 3 co-final on Wednesday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Capital lost the Section 1 championship game 47-46 to George Washington. Kalissa Lacy, the 2020 Player of the Year, hit the game-winner in the final seconds for the Patriots.
It was not immediately known if Greenbrier East will be able to play next week or if it faces a quarantine. If the Spartans can play, they will travel to GW on Wednesday.
The move puts an end to an unstable 24 hours. When reports surfaced that the game had been put on hold from its scheduled Thursday start, it was unclear what direction things would take. Greenbrier East wanted to play the game Saturday night, but Woodrow Wilson did not feel safe playing the game and taking a chance of both teams ending up with positive tests, thus eliminating both from the Region 3 co-finals.
At his daily Covid-19 press briefing on Friday, Greenbrier East coach and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed a freshman player tested positive and added he was "dumbfounded" that none of his players chose to be vaccinated when offered.
“My basketball team, from what I understand through my assistant coach, was offered to be vaccinated. And for whatever it was — I’m sure it was not presented in a way where kids would just jump on board," Justice was quoted by MetroNews. "None of them decided to be vaccinated. This was a couple of weeks ago. You know it kind of dumbfounded me, the way one of my assistant coaches at the school presented this.”