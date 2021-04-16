Woodrow girls earn businesslike win over Spartans

Woodrow Wilson’s Cloey Frantz pushes the ball around Greenbrier East’s Brooke Davis. Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-Herald

Woodrow Wilson was declared the winner of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship on Friday, with Greenbrier East forfeiting because of a positive Covid-19 test.

The Flying Eagles will host the loser of Friday's Section 1 championship between George Washington and Capital in a Region 3 co-final Wednesday at 7 p.m.

It was not immediately known if Greenbrier East will be able to play next week or if it faces a quarantine. If the Spartans can play, they would travel to the Section 1 champion on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

