Woodrow Wilson was declared the winner of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship on Friday, with Greenbrier East forfeiting because of a positive Covid-19 test.
The Flying Eagles will host the loser of Friday's Section 1 championship between George Washington and Capital in a Region 3 co-final Wednesday at 7 p.m.
It was not immediately known if Greenbrier East will be able to play next week or if it faces a quarantine. If the Spartans can play, they would travel to the Section 1 champion on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.